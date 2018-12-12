Are you an influencer? Instagram has a surprise for you!

A select group of high-profile Instagram users are now testing the new Creator profiles, which offer tailor-made tools for influencers. The Facebook owned company is known as an influencer platform and now they will be supporting their most popular users with these new features.

The Creator Account, just like the business-centric profiles introduced by Instagram in 2016, would be designed exclusively for the digital influencers and various successful artists who proliferate on the platform. Specific tools available to creators include growth insights such as follow/unfollow data, new Direct features to filter conversations, or new stickers to integrate into Stories.

The new growth insights will provide creators with weekly and daily data on how their follower count has changed. The feature, which works through the feed, Stories and IGTV, will also show creators what content they posted on the corresponding dates, so that they can understand what may have led to a peak of new followers or a sharp decline.

Coming next year

The new features are currently being tested by a small group of users and will be officially presented to a larger community next year. Ashley Yuki, product manager at Instagram, notes that creators are "an important part of the community". She then noted, "We want to make sure that Instagram is the best place to build your own fanbase or brand.

Until the introduction of these specific accounts, high-profile artists and influencers did not have a custom Instagram experience. Some have chosen to designate themselves as "companies", but this function is not exactly tailored to them. The idea, now, is to create this new type of account where the experience is customized according to the needs of the creators. This first set of tools is only the first step towards more support for influencers.

Do you think you have enough followers to be included in the new Instagram category? Let us know in the comments.