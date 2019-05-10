Asus confirms Zenfone 6 specs in a coded message

The next Zenfone is going to be announced on May 16, and there have been plenty of rumors building up to the big presentation in Valencia. But, now Asus is sharing some of the spec details of the Zenfone 6 on purpose. Here's what we've found out from a normal post on Twitter, and from an Instagram post with a hidden coded message.

Asus has just confirmed on Twitter that the Zenfone 6 will be proudly sporting the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the successor to the Snapdragon 845 with the Adreno 630. The 7-nanometer Snapdragon 855 has eight cryo-485 cores on board and can clock up to 2.84 GHz. For graphics, it has an Adreno 640 GPU. We're expecting to see apps open faster, a better gaming experience, and an overall performance boost in everyday life with the Zenfone 6.

Keep the essentials. Come and join the livestream on May 16 2019 at 20:00 (CEST). #ZenFone6 #DefyOrdinary

Learn more: https://t.co/y3fiATPH71 pic.twitter.com/fJXefTldNV — ASUS (@ASUS) May 8, 2019

In a somewhat more eccentric reveal, Asus Head of Global Marketing Operations Marcel Campos posted a picture on Instagram which contains spec details on the Zenfone 6 hidden in Morse code. When converted to text, the code contains the numbers "855-4813-5000" which confirm that the Zenfone 6 will have the Snapdragon 855, a 48+13 MP dual camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. All of this is in line with previously rumored specs.

While it hasn't been confirmed, the rumor mill has also been giving some ideas about the design, pricing, and storage and memory configurations. The display should be completely free of notches and holes, unlike the models launched in Barcelona last year, instead favoring a mechanism with a double slide (similar to that of some old Nokia N9X/N8X series). It is believed that the basic version will start from 6 GB/128 GB and then go up to 12 GB/512 GB, and pricing will start at 19990 Taiwanese dollars (about $650 USD).

Asus Zenfone 6: technical specs Asus Zenfone 6 Technical specifications Display Full screen (no notches or holes), double slider (rumored) Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (confirmed) RAM 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB (rumored) Internal memory 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB (rumored) Cameras 48 megapixels for selfies (rumored)

48 megapixels + 13 MP dual rear camera (confirmed) Other 5G (rumored) Battery capacity 5,000 mAh (confirmed)

Keep up with us here to find out the latest on the Zenfone 6 leading up to the presentation on May 16 in Valencia, Spain. We'll be there at the event and will keep you posted!

What do you think of the Zenfone 6 specs so far? Let us know in the comments below!