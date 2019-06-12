Asus ROG Phone 2 to feature a 120 Hz display

The ROG Phone 2 is highly anticipated by gaming smartphone fans. This year, the wait will be rewarded as Asus, its manufacturer, has confirmed that its new device will feature a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It was by unveiling its partnership with the Chinese fighting game "Under the One Man" that the Taiwanese manufacturer Asus announced that its next phone would have this special feature. For its launch, new games specially optimized for a 120 Hz experience will also be available.

I believe @gsmarena_com already believed in my earlier leak that the ROG Phone 2 will feature a 120Hz display. Now it's confirmed.

P.S, it's not the first phone to have such a display.#asus #ROG #rogphone2 pic.twitter.com/Q3w8xGUYs5 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) 11 June 2019

The faster refresh rate allows you to have more images per second on the screen. It offers incomparable fluidity when you navigate, but it is also a pleasure for the eyes, especially when you play games with faster animations.

This ROG Phone 2 would, therefore, take up a feature already present on the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2. This will attract players who are looking for a serious gaming display. For the rest of the phone, unfortunately, we still don't know much about it, but it should be released during the summer if the schedule is respected.

The Razer Phone 2 is one of the few devices on the market that already offers a 120 Hz display. / © AndroidPIT

In all likelihood, the ROG Phone 2 will provide a high-level technical sheet in order to be powerful enough for all types of games. We should, therefore, find a Snapdragon 855 processor and 12 GB of RAM. The cooling mechanism could also be improved to avoid any overheating problems during extended gaming sessions. Finally, a new design could be on the cards, but it is only speculation at this stage.

Are you interested in gaming smartphones? Is the refresh rate of the screen an important factor for you? Let us know in the comments below!