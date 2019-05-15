The intriguing-looking Asus ZenFone 6 is unveiled ahead of schedule

While its official launch is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, the Asus ZenFone 6 is unveiled ahead of schedule as its design has been completely revealed by the famous Roland Quandt. The future flagship of the Taiwanese manufacturer brings a little originality to the world of smartphones with the appearance of a slider camera that pivots to act as a front camera.

In the world of smartphones, it is quite difficult to keep secrets. Until now, the ZenFone 6 had been relatively spared since no leaker had really revealed the design of the terminal. Until now

The pictures unveiled show a large 6.6-inch AMOLED borderless display. However, unlike the solutions offered by the OnePlus 7 Pro or the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom the front camera is not hidden in a pop-up or shark fin format. Instead, Asus opted for a rotating camera that he called "Flip camera". Thus it is the double dorsal camera that can rotate to be used for selfies. However, it is not known whether the mechanism is manual or automatic.

ASUS ZenFone 6 1/2 (yes, seen elsewhere before, sat on these for a while, as I had no specs, so here ya go.) pic.twitter.com/syTfJmI4qI — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 15, 2019

Interestingly, Asus seems to have decided to keep a traditional fingerprint reader and not a reader under the screen. Personally, given current technology, this is not necessarily a bad decision. At the back, there is also the Asus logo written in blue, making the brand stand out clearly.

As a reminder, the technical specifications should include a Snapdragon 855 processor, a dual 48+13 MP camera, a 5000 mAh battery. All under Android Pie. Versions with 6GB, 8GB, 12GB of RAM should be included. A 5G variant could also be announced.

In any case, we should be determined quickly. ZenFone 6 will be officialized in Valencia on the evening of May 16. We will of course be present on site.

