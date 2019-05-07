You will not like the pricing of the Asus Zenfone 6

A new generation of the Zenfone is about to be announced and several leaks have been posted on the net in recent weeks. In addition to showing us some of the features of Asus Zenfone 6, these grapevine rumors and leaks now also give us an idea of the pricing of the new Taiwanese flagship when it comes to market.

But before we talk about the price of the upcoming Asus smartphone, let's do a brief summary. According to the rumors and leaks that have appeared on the net in the last few weeks, the Asus Zenfone 6 should be a top of the line smartphone for all intents and purposes.

Not only will you find the Snapdragon 855 on board, Qualcomm's latest high-performance chip, but you'll also find plenty of RAM and internal memory. The basic version will start from 6 GB/128 GB and then go up to 10 GB/512 GB for the more equipped version.

The notch will be a thing of the past very soon. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The display should be completely free of notches and holes, unlike the models launched in Barcelona last year, instead favoring a mechanism with a double slide (similar to that of some old Nokia N9X/N8X series). The main camera and the front camera should both be 48 megapixels, although we still don't know if it's a Sony IMX586 or Samsung GM1 sensor. On the back, there will be more photographic sensors and the package should be rounded out with a 5G modem on board.

Asus Zenfone 6: technical specs Asus Zenfone 6 Technical specifications Display Full screen (no notches or holes), double slider Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB Internal memory 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Cameras 48 megapixels for selfies

48 megapixels + other sensors on the back Other 5G

The reveal is close, but you will not like the price

Asus Zenfone 6 will be presented on May 16 in Valencia during an event at which we will be present. Keep following us to discover all the news unveiled in Spain at the official presentation. As far as prices are concerned, the latest rumors are not going to make you happy. The rumors speak of a single variant generically referred to as Zenfone 6 with several different memory options. However, Asus could also present new models that are cheaper.

6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage: 19990 Taiwanese dollars (about $650 USD)

8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage: 23990 Taiwanese dollars (about $775 USD)

12 GB of RAM / 512 GB of storage: 29990 Taiwanese dollars (about $975 USD)

Would you be interested in purchasing the new flagship, even at this price?