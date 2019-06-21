Asus ZenFone 6 vs OnePlus 7: the outsiders' duel

Launched in the spring, the ZenFone 6 and OnePlus 7 share many common features: trendy look, top-of-the-range technical specifications, attractive price for a top-of-the-range product. So, which smartphone deserves more attention than the other? We are trying to help you in this little comparison.

Distinguishing between these two smartphones is no easy task. And for good reason, there are more similarities between the two devices than differences. Although the models were produced by two different manufacturers, the proximity between the outputs of the two devices and the desire to follow current trends mean that the ZenFone 6 and OnePlus 7 share many common features.

Under the hood, the two devices offer Qualcomm's latest processor, the Snapdragon 855, coupled with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The performance is therefore excellent in both cases, ensuring a high-quality experience for users.

On the internal memory side, it's also similar with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Asus also offers a version with 64 GB of memory. Asus has the merit of marketing a less expensive 6/64 GB version too.

The ZenFone 6 is one of the good surprises of this middle of the year. / AndroidPIT

As for the software, Android Pie is also on the menu in a version very close to Android Stock (ZenUI 6 for ZenFone 6, OxygenOS for OP7), and Asus has promised the next two major Android updates, Android Q and Android R, for its new smartphone. The same goes for OnePlus.

Asus Zenfone 6 (2019) vs. OnePlus 7 technical specifications Asus Zenfone 6 (2019) OnePlus 7 Dimensions: 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 mm 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm Weight: 167 g 182 g Battery size: 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Screen size: 6.4 in 6.41 in Display technology: LCD AMOLED Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (403 ppi) 2340 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi) Front camera: 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie 9 - Pie User interface: ZenUI Oxygen OS RAM: 6 GB

8 GB

6 GB

8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

256 GB

64 GB



128 GB

256 GB

Removable storage: microSD Sorry, not yet available! Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz 2.84 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

So, what are the differences?

Choose ZenFone 6 if:

You like originality

The ZenFone 6 offers a little wow effect that OnePlus mobile doesn't offer. The reason is simple: its motorized rotating camera. In addition to offering some additional photo and video features, it removes any form of notch on the screen, providing a large bezel-less screen at the front, ideal for games or other multimedia uses. The rotating camera is also a fun little gadget to use to relax or impress your friends, Asus guarantees 100,000 movements and my test confirmed the high resistance of the mechanism.

The rotary camera this type of the ZenFone 6 is a first on a smartphone. / AndroidPIT

Your priority is the camera

On the photo side, the similarities are also very strong but the Asus smartphone has a little something extra, namely a wide angle sensor, and the dual camera of the ZenFone 6 also stands out a little more thanks to its rotating mechanism which allows it to offer the same quality for selfies.

The ZenFone 6's motorized rotary camera module contains a 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera (like the OnePlus 7) and a 125-degree ultra-wide 13 MP secondary camera powered by a motor that rotates the module 180 degrees to switch cameras. This system allows you to offer more creativity, including an automatic panorama mode. In terms of video, I also find Asus' smartphone better.

Choose OnePlus 7 if:

You want a better display and a fingerprint reader under the screen

The ZenFone 6 display may have no borders, but the OnePlus 7 display with a notch is equipped with AMOLED technology. Compared to the IPS panel of the Asus smartphone, the OLED screen of the OnepPlus therefore offers brighter colors since they are not alternated by backlighting. This results in deeper blacks and better viewing angles. Especially in strong lighting conditions, OnePlus 7 scores a point compared to its competitor.

Another striking feature is that OnePlus 7 has a fingerprint reader under the screen. Its efficiency has been improved compared to the previous model and the smartphone thus has a feature reserved for very high-end smartphones.

The OnePlus 7 has a drop-shaped notch but its display is AMOLED. / AndroidPIT

You want a fast smartphone

OnePlus smartphones are known to be fast, OnePlus 7 is no exception. The OP7 offers about the same features as the Pro model. In addition to the power of the device, it is above all the speed of the system that appeals with a zippered opening and closing of the applications. It is possible to juggle between applications without any difficulty. For games, the device is also a reference.

As for autonomy, it's also very fast. The ZenFone 6 may be a little more durable (thanks to its 5000 mAh battery), the OP7 does not lose its merit and its fast 20-watt recharge (5 volts and 4 amps) allows you to recharge much faster than its competitor.

OnePlus 7 is one of the fastest smartphones of the moment. / AndroidPIT

Conclusion

A clever man who can say that one of the models in our duel is better than the other. Both smartphones have their own strengths and are excellent devices for everyday use. In both cases, they are excellent devices. Just ask yourself the question about the most important criterion for you (design, speed, user interface...) and you can make your choice.