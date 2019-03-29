When we talk about electric vehicles, we usually talk about cars. The fully-electric car market started out as something that was marketed towards the eco-conscious city dweller, but with cars like the Porsche Taycan and the Audi R8 E-tron the market is already trying to grab the attention of petrol-heads. Now, the same thing is happening with motorcycles.

I’ve noticed a growing trend for fully electric motorcycles over the last couple of months that are clearly trying to capture that biker spirit that is so closely married to the internal combustion engine. Can manufacturers really get biker excited for batteries?

Just this week, it was reported that legendary British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, ridden by everyone from James Dean to David Beckham, is planning on bringing back the Trident. The original was the company’s first superbike and will return to become another first - Triumph’s first electric motorcycle.

David Beckham owns a custom-built Triumph motorcycle. / © Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph has been testing the water on a fully-electric motorcycle for a while now. A couple of months ago, the company sent a survey to ask customers how they felt about electric bikes. Questions included: What might prevent them from buying an electric motorcycle? I for one would welcome a Triumph electric.

Triumph is not the only petrol biker brand that is getting into electric either. Sharp-eyed readers will perhaps have already seen teasers for Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire electric motorcycle. The legendary American manufacturers, and probably the most iconic motorcycle brand of all time, is urging fans to ‘get ready for a lineup of electric two-wheelers that will inspire new ways to ride’.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle. / © Harley-Davidson

Its LiveWire model looks every inch the part. Muscular and powerful, cool and confident. Performance is there too, with acceleration that takes you from 0 to 60 in just three seconds. There’s no clutch and no gears, something that could deter riding purists, but the twist and go approach is bound to appeal to a younger generation of wannabe bikers.

Several startups are also joining the old guard in the race for battery-powered bikers riding off into the sunset. The most impressive of which, at least from a purely aesthetical point of view, is the Fly Free Smart. The guys from Long Beach, California, are working on five models ranging from classic 50s style bikes to a desert model more suited to off-road riding.