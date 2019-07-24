Besdio BE-EH002 review: how good are budget true wireless earbuds?

Gone are the days when true wireless was reserved for the top end of the headphones market, at least where price was concerned. Today, the market is flooded with earbuds that cost as little as a pair of bog-standard, wired Apple EarPods. I took a look at the offering from Besdio, to see if they are worth purchasing.

A snug fit that's very comfortable

The design is very similar to the Redmi AirDots, in fact. Rather than a bullet design like the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, the Besdio are built to sit a little more flush to the shape of your ears. They’ll still protrude a fair amount, but only about as much as something like the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Overall, they’re very comfortable to wear.

The headphones to stick out a little, but no more than other competitors. / © AndroidPIT

The earbuds themselves are made of plastic, as you’d expect, with silicon tips as well as the fins we see a lot on sports headphones to ensure a more secure fit when moving around. The charging plates are exposed, there’s a small LED on each earbud and the Besdio-branded button in the middle is clickable, rather the touch-sensitive.

The buds clip into the plastic charging case magnetically. It’s a strong connection with a reassuring snap. The lid is also fairly robust with a nice magnetic snap to it too. Three white lights on the front indicate the remaining battery life, although the readings are vague. No lights indicate less than 10% battery, but not empty. If all three lights are illuminated, you could have anywhere between 70% and 100% battery life. A new feature of Android Q which brings accurate battery percentage levels to true wireless headphones when paired with your smartphone will be welcome to owners of budget earbuds like these.

The branded buttons are clickable, not touch. / © AndroidPIT

The case is charged via micro USB. That’s not a huge surprise, given the price. It’s fairly compact, too, at just three inches long. It is quite bulky though, compared to some of the others on the market. The charging cable included in the box is extremely short. It can’t be much more than 12 centimeters long. The Besdio BE-EH002 are IPX6 certified against water and dust, have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a built-in microphone for phone calls.