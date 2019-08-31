Top 5 apps that are totally worth downloading this week

The Google Play Store is full of apps of all kinds, it is sometimes difficult to find some that are really worthwhile though. Our community and our editors are proud to offer you our selection of the best this week, in the hope that you will find rare gems or at least apps that may interest you.

Aso Currently available in early access, Aso is a new Android app that allows you to create animations, share them with the community and remix those of users. The application is very easy to use and offers many features. Its developer even offers a dark mode and it does not require any unnecessary authorization (only access to the storage of your phone, to export animations, is required). Some other good points, the app is free and does not display (for the moment) any advertising.

App version: 0.4.28

App size: 26.13 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.4 or higher

Business model: free You can download this app on the Play Store by following this link. Idle Food Truck Tycoon If you have always dreamed of opening your own Food Truck but have never dared to do so, Idle Food Truck Tycoon will satisfy you. In this new game, you must build your own Food Truck empire from scratch. Of course, the objective is to offer as many different cuisines as possible and then challenge your opponents in culinary tournaments. The game is quite fun and it is even possible to play without the damn micro-payments forcing your to pay to progress in the game.

App version: 1.8

App size: 62 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.1 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases You can download this game from the Play Store by following this link. Gears POP! Gears POP! is the result of the merger between Gears of War and Funko Pop! The result: a game similar to Clash Royale with explosive multiplayer battles in the Gears universe. You must, of course, create your team and train them for victory. If you are a fan of Gears of War, go for it, but know that even if it is easy to progress at first, the task gets a little more complicated later on and everything is (unfortunately) comes down getting out your credit card.

App version: 1.1

App size: 2.3 MB

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases You can download this game from the Play Store by following this link. Night Vision/ToF Viewer Night Vision/ToF Viewer is a free app that uses the ToF (Time of Flight) sensor on your smartphone. This allows you to view the information read by this sensor, including depth. The result is very interesting and gives you an idea of the capabilities of ToF sensors that are increasingly appearing on modern high-end smartphones. Unfortunately, this application is only available on some smartphones i.e. ones that have a ToF sensor in them (Huawei Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro, Honor View20, Samsung Galaxy A80...).