The best 5 new apps worth your time this week

Tradition obliges, as every Saturday, that we propose you a new list of apps freshly unloaded on the Google Play Store. It is sometimes difficult to find the rare pearls as the apps are numerous (and not always of quality). With the help of our community, our list will help you find your happiness. Here are five apps and games that are worth a visit this week.

One Punch Man: Road to Hero One Punch Man: Road to Hero is a new RPG turn-based card game inspired by the famous manga, with more than 20 million copies sold in Japan. The game follows the story of the original series and includes almost every character, with the original voices of the anime actors who will accompany the players on their adventure. You can create your team of heroes to restore justice and protect the world from monsters. One Punch Man: Road to Hero allows you to rediscover the world of manga and the game system is pleasant, although a little repetitive in the long run. While the game encourages in-app shopping, manga fans will still enjoy One Punch Man: Road to Hero.

You can find this game on the Play Store. Traps Lab Traps Lab is a new game that offers many puzzles to solve in order to help Billy cross rooms. Twenty-five initial levels and the endless multiplayer online mode are included for free but you can unlock the entire game via a single integrated purchase of five bucks. The graphics are simple and the puzzles rather addictive. In short, it's a good little game that deserves to be included in our selection of the week. The best Android apps of 2019

You can find this game on the Play Store. Pokémon Masters Pokémon fans can rejoice, a new game has arrived on the Play Store. Called Pokémon Masters, it is a strategy and combat game in which players form teams of duos (a trainer and his Pokémon partner) to participate in real-time 3-on-3 fights against computer-controlled opponents. The gameplay is nice and the game is not bad in itself. Too bad we're always encouraged to put our hands in our pockets, though.

You can find this game on the Play Store. Checketry Checketry is a download manager for Android that allows you to monitor, pause and resume downloads from your computer to your mobile device. Unlike other download managers, Checketry works for all types of programs (documents, music, images, videos...) The desktop application is, of course, necessary to track downloads from your mobile. Finally, please note that the application is free (ads are present) but an account is required. A good download manager for Android. AndroidPIT You can find this application on the Play Store. Stranger Things 3 If you are a fan of the Netlifx series, Stranger Things 3: this game will satisfy you. It allows you to find the events and characters of the series. It's all in a retro-style (like the TV show) but with modern game mechanics offering fun entertainment. The only problem is that you will have to pay to play it. Is Netflix trying to cash in on fans of the show here? Kind of...