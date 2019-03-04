Five handy AI apps you can use today

AI is changing the world, and for most of us, the effects are only felt subtly, behind the scenes, as the algorithms work away on data used in industries related to our work , health or entertainment . Of course Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are household names, but for anyone who'd like a bit more AI in their life, we've put together a list of apps you might not know that leverage the power of artificial intelligence for fun and productivity.

Otter Voice Notes

Journalists, students and business people alike will appreciate Otter Voice Notes. I saw the transcription tool in action at Disrupt Berlin last year and used it for meetings and interviews. Otter calls its AI 'Ambient Voice Intelligence' which learns from your use and conversations, recognizes individual speakers and quickly brings up what you're looking for when you say key phrases. Much more than just an accurate transcription app, Otter is a real time saver.

Otter can make a lot of everyday tasks much easier! / © Otter.ai

Get it on the Play Store.

Ada - Your Health Guide

Feeling under the weather? Got that niggling pain or suspicious spot that's causing you anxiety? Gone are the days of hitting up webMD or randomly Googling your symptoms. Now you can ask Ada instead. This bot is trained by a large pool of doctors and scientists, and familiar with a wide range of symptoms to offer a diagnosis, even for rare diseases. While it's certainly no substitute for a medical professional, Ada can be helpful in deciding whether you should go to the doctor or not, and can help you articulate your symptoms in the clinic. The AI learns from your use and gets to know more about you to offer personalized health advice.

Ada offers useful information and personalized advice. / © Ada

Get it on the Play Store.

Deep Art Effects - AI Photo Filter & Art Filter

It's true that there are some really scary applications of AI when it comes to image editing, but since the technology is here, why not also have some fun with it ourselves? Deep Art Effects leverages the power of neural networks to transform your photos into works of art. The app offers more than 40 filters in the style of famous artists, works quickly and has an impressive level of data protection. It's free to try, but there's a premium version that removes ads and watermarks, and offers higher-res images. Note: for fans of Japanese art styles, we recent featured a similar app with a Japanese focus on our apps of the week list.

Unleash your inner artist with the help of AI. / © Deep Art Effects

Get it on the Play Store.

Replika

This app is an AI powered chatbot for when you just need to talk, but don't necessarily want to share with a real person. It's basically a messaging app, except you're talking to an AI. Its algorithms are designed for it to talk back to you as if it was a real person. It's purpose? To give you a safe place to talk about your thoughts and problems.This can be a huge help when you just need to vent about something too sensitive to confide to anyone at the time, but its also just fun to shoot the breeze with the AI and see how well it can carry a conversation. You might be surprised.