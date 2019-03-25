Voice assistants have been around for a few years but it's only recently that they have become household names - at least Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa have. But what if you don't want to support these companies, or if you just want to use a more specialized assistant? There are alternatives to Google Assistant and Alexa, and we've listed the best options here.

Cortana

Microsoft isn't exactly a small fish, but it would be remiss not to mention Cortana as an alternative to Google Assistant. This assistant is very capable in everything you'd expect from its bigger rivals: making calls, sending texts, organizing your calendar, tracking packages, telling jokes and so on. But the main reason you may opt for Cortana is its seamless integration with Windows 10. If you already use Cortana on your PC, you may also find it very convenient for your phone too.

Cortana is a good choice for Windows power users. / © AndroidPIT

Lyra

Lyra Virtual Assistant is a good option for those who would like the basic functions without the bloat of the big corporations. Lyra can search, organize your agenda, answer questions, tell jokes, translate, set alarms and so on. The app is well-designed and easy to use, and it's also free, both to use and free of ads.

Lyra has a decent set of skills. / © Lyra

Bixby

Samsung's personal assistant app and its infamous physical button was the butt of many jokes in the tech world for some time, but it's come a long way. You can use Bixby to search the web, scan real-world objects for information, download apps and the usual suite of personal assistant functions. Now Bixby can also control your smart home via Samsung's Bixby Home speakers. If you've got a Samsung Galaxy, there's no reason not to give Bixby a try.

Bixby in action on the Galaxy Note9 / © AndroidPIT

Hound

This voice assistant made by SoundHound has made advances in the last couple of years and offers some interesting features like a mortgage calculator, hotel booking via Expedia, and SoundHound's particular tool to search music by singing or humming a remembered tune or lyrics. All the usual stuff like finding restaurants, booking cars and so on are possible with very detailed questions and answers. SoundHound touts that its assistant matches voice directly to meaning for a greater understanding, rather than just doing an Internet search. While Hound is decent at recognizing context, it does lack some polish compared to Google Assistant and you may hit the occasional bug.