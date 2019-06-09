5 apps that are absolutely worth a try this week

The Play Store is full of apps just waiting to be tested. As it is not necessarily easy to find the rare pearls, we review them for you, and only suggest those which stand out from the crowd. Here are the five apps that our writers and our community have dug up for you this week!

From the beginning of the game you find yourself in a strange atmosphere where you under observation: you will be the victim of a ritual. You are an angel locked in a human body, but fortunately you manage to escape. So, you are a sorcerer angel and have the power to fight your enemies. The game is quite well-made and will amuse all users, on the other hand, the purchase of the complete game costs $5.99.

This app has been shared with us on our forum by its developer, and it completes the series of Photo Map apps that we recently showed you. As usual, the app allows you to access a world map and display photos you've taken in each place you've visited. In short, a top app for travelers. As its name suggests, this app allows you use photos from your Google Drive.

App version: 1.00.03

App size: 22 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 4.4 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases

Angry Birds Explore

It is probably useless to introduce Angry Birds, the app franchise that has been a hit for so long. Here is a new one, but this time, the concept of augmented reality joins the adventure. Like other games of this kind, you have to place a door in your real environment (which works more or less well), it then takes you to the virtual world, or more precisely the island where your cabin is located. You play mini-games, and when you manage to make money, the game becomes more fun. Rovio explains that having ARCore is not necessary but offers a better experience.

The door to your cabin. ANDROIDPIT © ANDROIDPIT

App version: 1.20.0

App size: 70 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 4.1 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases

Get It Done: Organize Todo, Notes & Day Planner (Unpublished)

Be careful, this app is not yet published, so it may contain some bugs. Note: Here again, the name is self-explanatory. This app allows you to easily enter notes and tasks, but it goes a little further than most, and is inspired by the concept of the Eisenhower method and putting tasks into quadrants based on their level of importance and urgency. In short, an app that will certainly find its audience.

The interface is very intuitive. ANDROIDPIT © ANDROIDPIT

App version: 1.0

App app size: 9.60 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 5.0 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases

LEGO City Explorers

This app plunges you into the world of LEGOs, which this time takes you into space. What is it all about in this new LEGO app? You end up with different missions, but in addition to the game itself, you can access various NASA videos where you can see real astronauts floating in weightlessness. This app is not intended for hardcore, true gamers but still deserves a look.

Several missions are possible. ANDROIDPIT © ANDROIDPIT

App version: 1.0.2

App App size: 82 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 4.2 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases

