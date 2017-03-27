Best Android Wear apps: get the most out of your smartwatch

Which Android Wear app should it be? One to help you find your way around the city? Or maybe one that allows you to listen to music on the go? No matter which one you're looking for, here are some of the best Android Wear apps currently available.

Jump to a section:

First thing's first: installing and searching for Android Wear apps

It's a simple as this: you'll need to download this app to connect your smartwatch with your Android phone.

When you first synchronize your Android Wear device with your smartphone, any compatible apps will already become available on your smartwatch. Google apps, such as Notes, Calendar, Fit and Hangouts are all hallmarks of the Wear apps and are, naturally, already fully compatible.

Android Wear - Smartwatch

How to search for your own apps

If nothing grabs you in the list we've compiled on the best Android Wear apps, you can always do your own research. In addition to the Android Wear section in the Google Play Store, there is also a dedicated store for Android Wear, called Smartwatch Center Android Wear. This store is maintained by a third-party supplier, but is a trustworthy source as it is available in the Play Store. As a result, you'll be able to connect to it from your smartphone.

Smartwatch Center Android Wear

Android Wear app versions

First, you have to choose between apps that support Android Wear only and those that are specifically designed for your watch. The latter can be launched on the watch independently and live up to their full potential. These include music players that can be played offline or apps that use the watch's sensors. With the newer versions of Android Wear, you launch your Wear apps by opening the app drawer from the right-hand side of the display.

Best Android Wear apps for everyday use

Bring

Bring is a digital shopping cart. On the smartphone, you create your shopping list and you'll be able to access it on your smartwatch. You can also share your shopping lists with your family, friends or roommates, and you can even upload pictures so you can be sure everyone gets the right brand. It's a clever and convenient way to get around some of the hassles that can accompany a weekly trip to the supermarket.

Bring! Shopping List

Wunderlist

"OK, Google. Make a note!" Wunderlist is an ideal "to-do" app for anyone who needs to organize a range of different tasks. Wunderlist instantly syncs between your phone, tablet and computer, so you'll be able to access your lists from almost anywhere.

Opinion by Hans-Georg Kluge Wunderlist is one of the best to-do apps What do you think? 50 50 1 participant

Wunderlist: To-Do List & Tasks

Google Calculator

The Android Wear version of Google Calculator will be sufficient for most of your basic mathematical needs, as the app's capabilities are limited by the smartwatch's size. For complicated calculations, it's best if you let your smartphone do all the heavy lifting.

Calculator

Best Android Wear multimedia apps

Spotify, Play Music & Co.

If you like to use your smartphone to listen to music, you'll now be able to use your Android Wear smartwatch as a remote control. Spotify allows you to access the control functions on the Smartwatch, as well as Playlists and Spotify radio stations. Google Play Music even has an option that allows you to use the Watch as an audio player.

Spotify Music

Google Play Music

Shazam

Shazam has also developed an app for Android Wear. Shazam is able to recognize which song is currently playing, and it works just as well as the smartphone app.

Shazam - Discover Music

Best Android Wear messenger apps

Messenger

Google's messaging app can be used on Android Wear. This app allows you to search through your SMS messages, and even send short messages. Android Messages uses Android Wear's input methods, so you don't have to fumble around with a keyboard. That said, you'll still need to use the messenger on your smartphone as a standard SMS app.

Messenger

Facebook Messenger

With Facebook Messenger, you can easily respond to messages via the watch, "Like" them, or mute them without removing your phone from your pocket - saving your phone's battery life, too.

Messenger

Threema

Threema is a favorite amongst those who are wary of hackers, corporations and governments looking into their personal details. As a result, Threema didn't wait too long before making its app available on Android Wear.

Threema

Telegram

Telegram is now also available on Android Wear. You'll be able to access messages from all your devices at once, so you can start typing on your smartwatch and finish the message from your tablet or laptop.

Telegram

WhatsApp

Compatibility with devices has always been one of the main strengths of WhatsApp. As a result, it's not really that surprising to find that the chat client can also display your messages - and even pictures - on Android Wear devices.

WhatsApp Messenger

Talon for Twitter

The Twitter addicts out there are also now well supported on Android Wear, thanks largely to Talon for Twitter. You can now send tweets off from the comfort of your own smartwatch.

Talon for Twitter

Best Android Wear launcher apps

Wear Mini Launcher

The Wear Mini Launcher brings all your apps directly to the start screen. This means you no longer have to run the apps via "Ok Google" or do a manual search. An added bonus is the launcher makes the Smartwatch look a bit more like a smartphone.