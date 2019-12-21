The best 5 new apps to check out this week

Looking for new applications to download to your device? Here are five apps recently launched on the Google Play Store, selected by our editorial staff in collaboration with our community. Make yourselves comfortable and have a look at our 5 apps of the week!

Steno - minimalistic note keeping and writing Steno is an application that will help you organize your notes on your smartphone. Featuring a clean design that leaves no room for distraction, the app allows you to write, edit, or delete notes quickly. It also offers a mode on a dark background (in the premium version) that not only brings out the notes taken, but also reduces eye strain. Steno also lets you organize your notes by #hashtag, filters, or labels. For minimalistic note keeping and writing, check out Steno. / © AndroidPIT You can download the app from the Google Play Store. Black Desert Mobile Black Desert Mobile is an MMO (Massive Online Multiplayer) game enjoyed by many users on PCs and consoles. Now also comes to the Play Store for users around the world (it was first available in Korea and Japan) with its high-level graphics that really look incredible on high-end devices. Among its strong points are the customization options (choose your character and let him evolve) and the progressive gameplay.

You can download the game from the Google Play Store. Message Editor Message Editor is an application that gives new life to text messages. This application, compared to the one preinstalled on most devices, offers a number of additional features such as self-destructing messages, private chats, emojis, stickers, the ability to convert text messages into voice messages and a series of original themes customizable with your photos! Lots of customization possibilities! / © AndroidPIT Master Thief For those of you who have always dreamed of sneaking in to a museum and taking away the most illustrious works of art: Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Munch's Scream can finally be yours! It is a very simple game, just a few taps to guide the thief and run away in a helicopter. Precisely for this reason Master Thief can be considered a pastime without too much pretension, from modern graphics that is interrupted, however, at the end of each mission, by advertisements. All the best-known works of art can finally be yours! / © AndroidPIT You can download the game from the Google Play Store. ANOTHER EDEN Are you ready to dive into an adventurous journey through time and space? The objective of the game is to save the future from the darkness. Another Eden is a Japanese RPG game that manages to engage from the first chapter thanks to the exciting story and engaging fights. Beautiful graphics, gameplay, and soundtrack. In short, an RPG with a lot of pedigree! It also uses characters from the Persona 5 game. The best RPGs for Android: fantasy for your phone