The best apps for ASMR: how to relax and get better sleep

You may have seen or heard of ASMR videos on YouTube, but did you know there were apps for it too? The trend is meant to help you relax, relieve stress, and can even help you sleep. If you're new to ASMR, these are the best apps to get you started.

ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. It's a tingling sensation that you feel, typically on your scalp, back of your neck and in your upper spine. It is essentially a pleasant form of paresthesia. It's a relatively new term, coined in 2010 and first appearing on Facebook. It has since entered modern science and studies have been conducted to see whether ASMR is a credible technique for dealing with conditions such as insomnia.

On the internet, ASMR basically means people whispering, tapping, crinkling and combing close to a microphone. These videos are often viewed millions of times, and the trend only seems to be growing and growing. Haven't tried it yet? Check out the apps below. After all, experiencing ASMR first hand is the only way to really get your head around what the whole thing is about.

Tingles

The best know ASMR on the market is, without a doubt, Tingles. The beauty of Tingles, compared to watching an ASMR video on YouTube on your smartphone, is that you can listen to ASMR audio with your screen turned off. There are also no ads in the app. Tingles features curated playlists and more than 1,500 ASMR artists. If you only get one ASMR app, make it this one.

Tingles is the number one app worldwide for ASMR videos / © Tingles

Somnia: ASMR Sleep 3D Sounds

Somnia, as the name suggests, is an ASMR app designed to help you relax and sleep. It's a bit more interactive than Tingles, with a slightly different approach, so it's worth giving it a try to see if it's your cup of tea. Somnia features handcrafted sounds that are customizable as well as the ability to compose your own mixes and soundscapes by adding, dragging and modulating sounds. There's also a unique Wind Down Timer that naturally fades out intensities of sounds over time. If you are using ASMR to help you get more, better quality sleep, this is the app for you.

The best ASMR app for battling insomnia / © AWE Interactive

TeasEar - ASMR Slime Triggers

TeasEar is all about teasing your ears. The concept is similar to the other two apps on this list but TeasEar also uses visual stimulation too. You can choose from your favorite triggers and the app does a good job of being a slime simulator. Slimer simulation is a big part of ASMR apps - in fact, you can find apps that are only slime simulators - but TeasEar is one of the best sensory experiences on the Google Play Store.

The best for slime simulation / © Facemetrics Ltd

