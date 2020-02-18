The best Android apps for art, culture and tasteful going out

The world is full of art and culture. We just need to find it. Thanks to the new digital tools, you can discover even the most hidden museums and exhibitions, the smallest theatres and the craziest opera. Make cultural discoveries like never before with these five culture apps.

Geopedia

Wikipedia is the encyclopedia of the world is known to everyone. What is less known is that many of its entries are equipped with geo-coordinates. In an earlier version of the Wikipedia app, it was possible to find Wikipedia entries "nearby" by the position of your smartphone.

In the meantime, Wikipedia has removed the function from its apps. But the independent app Geopedia still fills this function and uses the free maps of OpenStreetMap for this purpose. The app also supports the Android-native text-to-speech engine and can read the Wikipedia articles aloud to you.

Are you traveling abroad and would like to use a similar function offline? Then the Wikipedia function of OsmAnd is worthwhile. The OpenStreetMap client can save not only map sections but also the corresponding Wikipedia entries for offline viewing on your device.

Download Geopedia from the Play Store

Price: free of charge, without advertising

In-App purchases: none

Smartify

Imagine you are in an exhibition and want to know more about the exhibited pictures. Smartify scans the pictures or artwork and then prepares the appropriate explanations for you. The individual contents for listening as a kind of audio guide must be purchased separately. The app also finds museums and galleries in your area.