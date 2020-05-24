The best Do-It-Yourself apps for Android and iOS

There is a saying, "every man's home is his castle." To ensure that we feel totally comfortable in our own domain, we go to great lengths in getting the right drapes, color, matching furniture, and overall design language, while doing our level best to maintain everything properly to last for years and decades to come. Here are some practical Do-It-Yourself (DIY) apps that will help you embark on this journey.

Perfection is what we always look out for although it is not necessarily attainable. Everyone has their own preference as to what constitutes "comfort" at home, and if you do not want to call up a renovation team or an interior designer due to various reasons (budget being the main one), then check out these practical DIY apps. We've already gone through a list, curating them to the following quartet.

1. Bosch Toolbox

In Bosch Toolbox, you will find some really useful functions at your disposal. For example, you can access remote assistance or obtain help directly via the service number. With the Measurement Camera function, you can capture a photo of your handiwork and then make changes to it digitally by marking specifics (wiring, connections, ventilation, etc), altering its dimensions, inserting color, and also shift them accordingly. Notes can be taken down by hand, voice, or video for future reference. A professional craftsman can also use the Bosch Toolbox app to augment their daily work by creating report sheets and progress reports which can later be exported into PDF and TXT formats.

Do be aware that using the Measurement Camera function requires the Bosch Toolbox app to obtain permission from you to use the camera, access your files, and location data.

Taking and editing photos - it's so simple with the Bosch Toolbox. / © AndroidPIT

Important facts to know:

Download: Play Store, App Store

Updated on: April 2020

Price: Free of charge

In-App purchases: No

2. Toolbox

If you don't need all of that firepower and simply want to have the most necessary tools right in your pocket, you can take a look at the Toolbox app. This app includes useful functions like a barcode scanner, a protractor, a level, a ruler, a plumb line, and a decibel meter. In the information section, you will be able to obtain brief information about all the individual functions. Using it is quite easy, even letting you customize the length of the tape measure to your liking.

From the protractor to the plumb line: this digital toolbox has everything to offer. / © AndroidPIT

Important facts to know:

Download: Play Store, App Store

Updated on: October 2018

Price: Free of charge

In-App purchases: No

3. DIY 4 Beginners

If you are embarking on a DIY project for the very first time, it goes without saying that you will run into some challenges (apart from something as simple as replacing a lightbulb). I am speaking from experience, as this tends to happen whenever I attempt to embark on something that is totally new. For DIY newbies, here are some tips to help you out in the form of DIY 4 Beginners. When I first launched this app, everything was in Dutch, but thankfully there are English and German language options to choose from in the settings, with 17 languages in total. Apart from expected functions such as a conversion calculator and a gyroscope, there are other useful tips that really make your day.

There are several options to choose from with this app. For instance, a clear and easy-to-follow explanation is pretty much self-explanatory. If you pick one of the options, you will be directed to a list of articles that will probably provide the explanation that you were looking for. I decided to search for an article about the different types of dowels. Honestly, I have dozens of them lying around with me, but I never know when I will use any of them. The accompanying articles provided me with valuable tips and insights while being accompanied by practical photos for easier follow through.

Detailed articles for questions concerning home renovation. / © AndroidPIT

Important facts to know:

Download: Play Store, App Store

Updated on: July 2019.

Price: Free of charge

In-App purchases: No

4. Room Planner: Furnishing the house & room layout in 3D

As I already wrote: we want to feel comfortable within the four walls where we reside. Therefore, do-it-yourself work includes settling on the right wall color while having a rough idea of what the room ought to look like as a finished product. With Room Planner, you will be able to draft out an idea of what you would like to room to be when completed. Take note that this is not an exact tool since you cannot specify the floor plan down to the millimeter, although it will give you a better picture of what can fit and what doesn't work.

Floor plans are provided with room for you to make manual adjustments including reduction and enlargement, rearranging the position of doors and windows, among others. You will also be able to fill the sketches with furniture (for instance, furniture from IKEA) of your choice. Maybe some of you are not IKEA fans, but to simply flesh out your thoughts make this a most practical step. I would give the app a plus point at the end because it gives delivers both 2D and 3D sketches for you.

Plan your rooms carefully before you begin the renovation. / © AndroidPIT

Important facts to know:

Download: Play Store

Updated on: May 2020

Price: Free of charge

In-App purchases: Yes

Have you found the right app for you on this list? Do you have an app that you found useful in your home DIY projects that you would like to share with the community? Kindly let us know in the comments.