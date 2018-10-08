The best Fitbit 2018: which fitness tracker is right for you?

Fitbit is certainly one of the most famous manufacturers of fitness trackers and smartwatches. The American giant offers many products and benefits from an ecosystem of applications in this rather important field. But which device is really right for you? This is what we will answer in our buying guide.

Yes, there are many brands offering fitness trackers and smartwatches but let's face it, Fitbit is certainly the one that will come to mind first. The product range is extensive and covers the entire market. If you are looking for something different, don't hesitate to read our other buying guides as well. As a reminder, Fitbit is not compatible with all Android smartphones. Honor and Huawei's smartphones are indeed experiencing many difficulties with these fitness trackers.

The best Fitbit in general: Charge 2

While waiting for the Fitbit Charge 3, which will be launched in stores in the coming weeks, the Fitbit Charge 2 remains the most complete and versatile product from the American manufacturer. It is probably one of the best fitness trackers available on the market today, from any manufacturer.

The Charge 2 offers a user-friendly OLED display, a bracelet adapted to many activities and all the sensors necessary to monitor your activities such as steps, heart rate, sleep etc. The fitness tracker is also able to display your notifications. Finally, let's not forget its excellent battery life of about 5 days.

The Fitbit Charge 2 is the manufacturer's most popular fitness tracker. © Fitbit

Technical specifications: Charge 2 Features and characteristics Display Yes (OLED) Water resistant No GPS No Heart rate monitor Yes Battery life 5 days Compatibility Android and iOS

The best Fitbit for beginners: Flex 2

If you are looking for a simple and affordable fitness tracker, the Fitbit Flex 2 is certainly the most appropriate option for your needs. Unlike the Charge 2, the Flex 2 does not have a display but offers an LED system to inform you. Everything else is done through the manufacturer's app on your smartphone. The connected bracelet is lightweight, discreet and will fit all styles. It’s also waterproof, so you can also use the Flex 2 during for swimming. In short, it’s a good way to adopt a fitness tracker without breaking the bank.

The Fitbit Flex 2 is a good fitness tracker to start with. © Fitbit

Technical specifications: Flex 2 Features and characteristics Display No Water resistant No GPS Yes Heart rate monitor Yes Battery life 5 days Compatibility Android and iOS

The best Fitbit for fashion fans: Alta HR

The Alta HR is an ideal fitness tracker for people looking for a simple and comfortable fitness tracker that looks the part. The device is able to perfectly fit in with your daily activity to help you stay fit and sleep better, whilst benefiting from Fitbit's ecosystem including the app, accessories and compatibility with other services. Without GPS and water resistance, you can rely on the simple and elegant design to get the basic spot on.

The bracelets can be changed but there is a proprietary format. © AndroidPIT

Technical specifications: Alta HR Features and characteristics Display Yes, 0.78-inch (OLED) Water resistant No (only splashes) GPS No Heart rate monitor Yes Battery life 6 days Compatibility Android and iOS

The best Fitbit smartwatch: Versa

Launched after the Fitbit Ionic, the Fitbit Versa offers an interesting price-to-quality ratio. Apart from the absence of GPS, the Fitbit Versa offers all the advantages of a smartwatch as well as those of a fitness tracker. Its Series 6000 aluminum frame and silicone strap provided by default is convenient for sports activities and gives it an elegant look. Its design will perfectly suit all wrist sizes and styles thanks to the bracelets available in the manufacturer's shop.

Versa also allows you to view your smartphone's notifications such as calls, messages, social network messages etc, but unfortunately, it is not possible to answer them, connect to the Internet or talk with a digital assistant. You can also use the Versa to pay and Deezer subscribers can link their music account with the device. The watch has a much more attractive price than the Ionic, too. Its biggest flaw is the lack of GPS. You will, therefore, need to take your smartphone with you if you want to benefit from track your distance and speed when you go running.

Fitbit Versa can offer you training programs. © AndroidPIT

Technical specifications: Versa Features and characteristics Display Yes, 1.338-inch(LCD) Water resistant Yes(IP 68) GPS No Heart rate monitor Yes Battery life 4 days Compatibility Android and iOS

The Fitbit smartwatch for athletes: Ionic

If you're looking for the most complete smartwatch from Fitbit, the Ionic is the watch for you. With its sporty look, the Fitbit Ionic is an ideal companion and benefits from the manufacturer's experience in the field. You can use the device for many activities, such as running, swimming, weight training etc, and its battery life is sure to satisfy you

The Ionic is also available in a special Adidas version. © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Technical specifications: Ionic Features and characteristics Display Yes, 1.42 -inch(LCD) Water resistant Yes GPS Yes Heart rate monitor Yes Battery life 4 days Compatibility Android and iOS

And what Fitbit device would you buy (or have you bought)? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.