Best fitness trackers: fit for your wrist

Feel like getting fit, but need a little help from your phone? Fitness trackers can track your activity, exercise and even your sleep, helping you set and achieve goals in the gym, pool or outdoors. Take a look at our pick of the best fitness trackers around and head to the top of the watches section to find out why we're excited about the new Fitbit Blaze.
As a general rule, fitness trackers will work with Android devices running Android 4.3 or later and with Bluetooth Low Energy / Bluetooth Smart radios, but some devices’ features have additional requirements, and others may need specific third party apps. We have separated the devices below into band-style devices and watch-style devices, with those that fit neither category coming in at the end.
Jump to the sections here:
Best fitness bands
Fitbit Charge 2: best all-rounder for wellness
Fitbit has been in the tracking game for several years now, and its current range has models to suit all tastes. The wrist-worn Charge 2 tracks your steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and time spent exercising. In addition, the Charge 2 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring.
It syncs wirelessly with your phone or tablet and also monitors your sleep, acts as an alarm clock, notifies you of incoming calls and does breathing training to lower your stress levels. The battery’s good for up to 5 days.
Fitbit Charge 2
Fitbit Alta HR: great for style
The Alta HR tracks your steps and sleep, and not surprisingly, your heart rate - which is logged every five seconds, whether active or at rest. The straps come in a broad spectrum of colors, and the more expensive Luxe variety has leather and metal bands. Like the Fitbit Charge 2, it’s great for general wellness, but maybe not for those who are too serious about hardcore workouts.
Fitbit Alta HR
Fitbit Flex 2: the simplest Fitbit you can strap to your wrist
The Flex 2 is Fitbit’s simplest wristband, shaving a little bit off the price by skipping the OLED screen. Instead, it uses five little LEDs that light up to show your progress towards your daily goal and provide color-coded call and text notifications. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned and time spent being active, as well as monitoring your sleep and waking you up with vibrations. You can change its appearance by removing the tracker part of the wristband and sticking it in a designer band instead. It’s also swim-proof, so you can wear it in the pool or shower.
Fitbit Flex 2
Garmin Vivofit 3: best battery life
Fancy a tracker that you don’t have to charge for a year? Say hello to the Vivofit 3 and its year-long battery. The bright and fun-looking Vivofit tracks sleep, steps, distance, calories, time spent active and your heart rate. It’s water resistant and automatically sets fitness goals to help keep you motivated. The Garmin Vivofit 3 is a great value, with a unique style.
Garmin Vivofit 3
Jawbone Up2 and Up3: best looking band
The wrist-worn Up2 is one of the more stylish fitness trackers around, and it builds on the Up Move by adding sleep detection (but not pattern tracking) and smart alarms to the standard fitness tracking features. Battery life is around 10 days.
The Up3 adds a couple more features to justify its higher price: advanced sleep tracking and heart health monitoring.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2: best budget band
Can you really buy a good fitness tracker for 35 bucks? Xiaomi says you can, with a nice OLED display, and it’s sold millions of Mi Bands to prove it. The Mi Band 2 is hardly the best-looking wrist monitor around, but it’s IP67 splash resistant, doesn’t feel heavy on the wrist, goes for a 20 days between charges and tracks steps and sleep. It also tracks your heart rate. Think of it as a step up – no pun intended – from a basic pedometer.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
Moov Now: advanced tracking with sci-fi looks
Sitting somewhere between band and watch, the Moov Now looks like something a space alien would wear, and it tracks running, cycling, walking, swimming, boxing and sleeping. In fact, it claims to be “the most advanced fitness wearable” with a six-month battery life, water- and dust-proofing, 3D motion sensing and real-time feedback.
Best fitness watches
Fitbit Blaze: the full package, best fitness watch
The Fitbit Blaze will succeeds the Fitbit Surge as your one-stop shop for complete fitness tracking, with the major difference being its new design. The technology is largely the same as what's held within the Fitbit Charge HR and Surge, but with great looks that would suit a dinner party as well as a running track, this could be the best Fitbit offering yet.
Fitbit Blaze
Fitbit Surge: the 'super watch' that DJs while you work and play
Fitbit calls the Surge a 'fitness super watch', with some justification: a single charge gets you seven days of tracking that covers GPS, heart rate, activity, multiple sports and your sleep patterns, and you can also use it to play music as you exercise. It’s twice the price of a Fitbit Charge, but it does twice as much.
Garmin Swim: the smartwatch designed specifically for swimmers
You’ll never guess who this tracker is aimed at. Yes! Fish! And swimmers. Mainly swimmers. The Garmin Swim tracks your laps and records distance, pace, stroke count and type, uploading wirelessly to the PC/Mac Garmin Connect app to track and analyze your performance.
It’s water resistant to 50 m and works as an everyday watch too. The Garmin doesn’t officially support Android, but if you have a phone with ANT+ compatibility and install the appropriate drivers you can use a third-party app such as Uploader For Garmin to transfer data to your phone.
Garmin Vivoactive HR: a GPS smartwatch with a hi-res display
The Vivoactive is Garmin’s flagship, a multi-sport tracker with GPS and a battery that’s good for 13 hours with GPS on and 8 days without. It can track running, golf, cycling, swimming and hiking, and, it can even work with no phone connection. Plus, the hi-res display is easy to read, even in full sunlight. It's simply one of the best fitness trackers with a heart rate monitor.
Garmin Vivoactive HR
Misfit Shine 2: colorfully lit as a band or clip
The Shine was Misfit’s first tracker and, as the name suggests, it’s sleek and shiny - and so is its second iteration, the Misfit Shine 2. It can be worn with a band or a clip, making it great for attaching to shirts, shoes and pockets. Its colorful lights give notifications, and it’s even water resistant up to 50 meters. Plus, you don’t have to charge it - the replaceable battery lasts up to 6 months.
Misfit Shine 2
Moto 360 Sport: best true smartwatch for fitness
Looking for a fitness tracker watch? Although it’s technically a smartwatch, the sport-focused, GPS-enabled Moto 360 Sport is an Android Wear device that’s designed as a fitness tracker first and a smartwatch second. It can track location, speed, distance, pace and calories, and it’s designed to work with Motorola’s own Moto Body system.
The Moto 360 Sport will be available for $299 in the US from January 7, which means Motorola will miss out on the Christmas rush there, although not in Europe, where the Moto 360 Sport was released on December 18.
Withings Activité and Activité Pop: the prettiest trackers around?
The Activité may well be the prettiest smartwatch/tracker around, and that’s largely because it’s a proper Swiss watch that just happens to have circuitry inside it. It tracks your sleep and your activity, can track swims (and is water-resistant to 50 m) and runs for eight months on a standard button battery. The standard Activité was $450, but you can now get it for $314.99.
If you don’t mind going without a leather strap and sapphire glass, the Pop offers the same features and similar looks for $145. Withings makes some of the best fitness watches around.
Best of the rest fitness wearables
Jawbone Up Move: clip to your clothes wherever you go
Unlike the rest of the Jawbone range, the Up Move isn’t a wrist-worn tracker, it’s a small clip-on device that comes in a range of fun, bright colors. It tracks steps, calories, sleep and active time, and uses LEDs to show your progress. It can run for up to six months between charges and syncs wirelessly with the Jawbone app to track progress on your phone.
Withings Smart Body Analyzer
Everything we’ve looked at so far has been worn somewhere on the body, but the Smart Body Analyzer is something you stand on: it’s a set of smart scales that can track your weight and body composition, BMI and heart rate. It can even monitor air quality and the weather.
Though it's not a wearable, Withings Smart Body Analyzer is Android compatible and is a useful accessory to help improve your fitness. What's more, it was introduced at $143.99 but can now be picked up for less than $100.
What's your favorite Android fitness device? Let us know below.
When we talk about the technologies then we talk about its compatibility and its features. Fitness tracker comes up with the different features and there are varieties of different trackers which have different features and incompatibilities
i think Garmin vivosmart hr+ is good according to its features. Because of GPS system and retrieving of notifications , automatic sleep detection , tracks heart rate 24/7 , device features Move Alert , compatible with both iOS and Android.
Health occupies the main part in our life in all aspects. this is the best thing which tracks each and every thing that we do . heart rate , steps and others.
I am using skylet colorful replacment bands for jawbone up move and feel very good. You can find it on amazon.
Motorola, Garmin, Fitbit.
My wife bought the Garmin Vivofit 2 mainly because it had a 12 month battery, bigger dispaly and was water resistant. The equivalent Fitbit had to be recharged every day or two
Gee whiz I wonder how the human race even survived before fitness trackers came along.... lmfao
True that! Just like - how did we buy things without Samsung pay, Google pay or apple pay or fill in the blank pay.
I'm using Fitbit change and I would highly recommend it. It shows 100% accurate results.
I would say the Xiaomi Mi band 1s is a better choice than the mi band with the heart rate monitor. Though it is $15 expensive. I grabbed one 2 weeks ago from GeekBuying and it arrived this Monday. You AndroidPit may consider to review it:)
I have a mi band as well - it's excellent. I can also get 60+ days on a single charge. Accuracy is comparable to the vivofit and fitbit (the only other ones I've tried). I really like the sleep tracking and vibrating alarm.
My personal pick, Mi Band. I have had it since February and I am seeing two months on a charge. I am not overly active, so I do not want to spend smart watch money on a tracker.
The only other I would consider is the Activité Pop. It looks like a watch and performs that function beyond tracking. Having seeing it in person, it is a very nice size.
My issue with most trackers I have tried on, I have a 8 inch wrist, most trackers do not fit me. The two I mentioned do. Also the Huawei Talkband 2 fits nicely and does a great job. I use it for the headset function more than anything else.