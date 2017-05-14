Best fitness trackers: fit for your wrist

Feel like getting fit, but need a little help from your phone? Fitness trackers can track your activity, exercise and even your sleep, helping you set and achieve goals in the gym, pool or outdoors. Take a look at our pick of the best fitness trackers around and head to the top of the watches section to find out why we're excited about the new Fitbit Blaze. The best health and fitness apps for Android and Android Wear

How to use your phone as a heart rate monitor

Which type of driving games do you prefer? Choose Adventure game or Arcade game. VS 4899 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

4036 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help. As a general rule, fitness trackers will work with Android devices running Android 4.3 or later and with Bluetooth Low Energy / Bluetooth Smart radios, but some devices’ features have additional requirements, and others may need specific third party apps. We have separated the devices below into band-style devices and watch-style devices, with those that fit neither category coming in at the end. Jump to the sections here: Best fitness bands

Best fitness watches

Best other fitness wearables Best fitness bands Fitbit Charge 2: best all-rounder for wellness Fitbit has been in the tracking game for several years now, and its current range has models to suit all tastes. The wrist-worn Charge 2 tracks your steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and time spent exercising. In addition, the Charge 2 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It syncs wirelessly with your phone or tablet and also monitors your sleep, acts as an alarm clock, notifies you of incoming calls and does breathing training to lower your stress levels. The battery’s good for up to 5 days. Fitbit Charge 2 Read Amazon customer reviews $ 129 . 88 Check Offer

Fitbit Alta HR: great for style The Alta HR tracks your steps and sleep, and not surprisingly, your heart rate - which is logged every five seconds, whether active or at rest. The straps come in a broad spectrum of colors, and the more expensive Luxe variety has leather and metal bands. Like the Fitbit Charge 2, it’s great for general wellness, but maybe not for those who are too serious about hardcore workouts. Fitbit Alta HR Read Amazon customer reviews $ 129 . 95 Check Offer

Fitbit Flex 2: the simplest Fitbit you can strap to your wrist The Flex 2 is Fitbit’s simplest wristband, shaving a little bit off the price by skipping the OLED screen. Instead, it uses five little LEDs that light up to show your progress towards your daily goal and provide color-coded call and text notifications. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned and time spent being active, as well as monitoring your sleep and waking you up with vibrations. You can change its appearance by removing the tracker part of the wristband and sticking it in a designer band instead. It’s also swim-proof, so you can wear it in the pool or shower. Fitbit Flex 2 Read Amazon customer reviews $ 59 . 11 Check Offer

Garmin Vivofit 3: best battery life Fancy a tracker that you don’t have to charge for a year? Say hello to the Vivofit 3 and its year-long battery. The bright and fun-looking Vivofit tracks sleep, steps, distance, calories, time spent active and your heart rate. It’s water resistant and automatically sets fitness goals to help keep you motivated. The Garmin Vivofit 3 is a great value, with a unique style. Garmin Vivofit 3 Read Amazon customer reviews $ 100 . 00 Check Offer

Jawbone Up2 and Up3: best looking band The wrist-worn Up2 is one of the more stylish fitness trackers around, and it builds on the Up Move by adding sleep detection (but not pattern tracking) and smart alarms to the standard fitness tracking features. Battery life is around 10 days. The Up3 adds a couple more features to justify its higher price: advanced sleep tracking and heart health monitoring. Amazon Best Price: Jawbone UP2 $ 74 . 99 Buy Now Amazon Best Price: Jawbone UP3 $ 109 . 99 Buy Now Jawbone's simple and elegant trackers have attracted thousands of fitness fans. / © Jawbone Xiaomi Mi Band 2: best budget band Can you really buy a good fitness tracker for 35 bucks? Xiaomi says you can, with a nice OLED display, and it’s sold millions of Mi Bands to prove it. The Mi Band 2 is hardly the best-looking wrist monitor around, but it’s IP67 splash resistant, doesn’t feel heavy on the wrist, goes for a 20 days between charges and tracks steps and sleep. It also tracks your heart rate. Think of it as a step up – no pun intended – from a basic pedometer. Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Read Amazon customer reviews $ 35 . 79 Check Offer

Moov Now: advanced tracking with sci-fi looks Sitting somewhere between band and watch, the Moov Now looks like something a space alien would wear, and it tracks running, cycling, walking, swimming, boxing and sleeping. In fact, it claims to be “the most advanced fitness wearable” with a six-month battery life, water- and dust-proofing, 3D motion sensing and real-time feedback. Amazon Best Price: Moov Now $ 79 . 99 Buy now The Moov looks like aliens made it. / © Moov Best fitness watches Fitbit Blaze: the full package, best fitness watch The Fitbit Blaze will succeeds the Fitbit Surge as your one-stop shop for complete fitness tracking, with the major difference being its new design. The technology is largely the same as what's held within the Fitbit Charge HR and Surge, but with great looks that would suit a dinner party as well as a running track, this could be the best Fitbit offering yet. Fitbit Blaze Read Amazon customer reviews $ 35 . 79 Check Offer The top of the Fitbits. / © Fitbit Fitbit Surge: the 'super watch' that DJs while you work and play Fitbit calls the Surge a 'fitness super watch', with some justification: a single charge gets you seven days of tracking that covers GPS, heart rate, activity, multiple sports and your sleep patterns, and you can also use it to play music as you exercise. It’s twice the price of a Fitbit Charge, but it does twice as much. Amazon Best Price: Fitbit Surge $ 119 . 89 Buy Now The Fitbit Surge is twice the price of the Flex, but it does twice as much. / © Fitbit Garmin Swim: the smartwatch designed specifically for swimmers You’ll never guess who this tracker is aimed at. Yes! Fish! And swimmers. Mainly swimmers. The Garmin Swim tracks your laps and records distance, pace, stroke count and type, uploading wirelessly to the PC/Mac Garmin Connect app to track and analyze your performance. It’s water resistant to 50 m and works as an everyday watch too. The Garmin doesn’t officially support Android, but if you have a phone with ANT+ compatibility and install the appropriate drivers you can use a third-party app such as Uploader For Garmin to transfer data to your phone. Amazon Best Price: Garmin Swim $ 143 . 00 Buy Now This is the Garmin Swim. Guess what sport it's for. / © Garmin Garmin Vivoactive HR: a GPS smartwatch with a hi-res display The Vivoactive is Garmin’s flagship, a multi-sport tracker with GPS and a battery that’s good for 13 hours with GPS on and 8 days without. It can track running, golf, cycling, swimming and hiking, and, it can even work with no phone connection. Plus, the hi-res display is easy to read, even in full sunlight. It's simply one of the best fitness trackers with a heart rate monitor. Garmin Vivoactive HR Read Amazon customer reviews $ 229 . 99 Check Offer

Misfit Shine 2: colorfully lit as a band or clip The Shine was Misfit’s first tracker and, as the name suggests, it’s sleek and shiny - and so is its second iteration, the Misfit Shine 2. It can be worn with a band or a clip, making it great for attaching to shirts, shoes and pockets. Its colorful lights give notifications, and it’s even water resistant up to 50 meters. Plus, you don’t have to charge it - the replaceable battery lasts up to 6 months. Misfit Shine 2 Read Amazon customer reviews $ 59 . 99 Check Offer