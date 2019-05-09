Best food ordering apps for Android: delivery and take out made easy

If you want your favorite foods with a few swipes then you need a reliable food ordering app. Don't worry about cooking, you can have all your favorite foods delivered right to your door fast and easy. Here is a list of the best food ordering apps for Android to get you started.

Best for quick ordering: Beyond Menu

Beyond Menu might not have the most comprehensive filtering system or the most reviews for restaurants but what it lacks in complexity it makes up in speed. Setting up an account is very easy and you can be on your way to ordering food in just minutes.

The interface for Beyond Menu isn't the most stylish but it is really easy to read and navigate. It also has a lot of restaurants in its database so you can find just about anything you feel like. You can also make reservations, just in case you feel like dining at the restaurant.

Beyond Menu is quick and has a lot of choices. / © ANDROIDPIT

Best for simplicity: Seamless

It's in the name: Seamless makes ordering food simple. Once you enter your address you can search for a particular type of cuisine like 'Italian' or a more specific dish like 'calzone' and you will find plenty of choices of places that serve what you're looking for. You can also include other factors like delivery fee.

The simplicity of Seamless' search results makes it much easier to order food. You can see the ratings a restaurant has received, its price, how close it is to you and approximately how long delivery will take. You can then quickly pick out what you want and pay using their system.

Seamless makes ordering food very simple. / © ANDROIDPIT

Best all-around food ordering app: GrubHub

This is our top pick for a food ordering app and it does just about everything well. It has a solid number of reviews for restaurants, a good amount of information in its descriptions, simple ordering and a comprehensive filtering system. That's probably what has made it the most popular American food ordering app.

Once you find the restaurant you like, GrubHub really starts to shine. When you get into the menu you can choose from items that are really popular. That way, if you are unfamiliar with the restaurant and don't want any surprises, you can take the safe bet.

GrubHub is the best all-around food ordering app. / © ANDROIDPIT

Best premium: Caviar

With a name like that, you know you're getting something fancy. And expensive. This service is both of these but if you've got money to burn for that extra care and attention to your delivery, this app could be for you. Caviar employs its own army of couriers so you have a direct relationship with your delivery person all the way though, including real-time GPS tracking capability within the app. Caviar specializes in getting you food from fancy restaurants that don't usually do delivery.