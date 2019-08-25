The 5 best free offline map apps for Android

Offline maps are great additions to your smartphone arsenal. You can't always rely on network access or Wi-Fi, and the last thing you want is to find yourself lost in a new area with no reception. To save you from calamity in far-flung regions, here are the best free offline maps on Android.

Of course, no offline maps list would be complete without mentioning the fact that Google Maps allows you to download maps for offline usage too. Since its most recent update, the Google Maps offline functionality is better than ever, maintaining its great navigation system even without the internet.

What's more, Google Maps will automatically switch to your offline map version when it detects an unstable internet connection to help provide the smoothest user experience possible.

You can save a Google Map and use it offline. / © AndroidPIT

The best thing about Google Maps offline is that most people are already very familiar with it and have it on their phones already. All you have to do is go to the Google Maps settings, hit Offline areas and start adding them. These will remain available for the next 30 days, after which they are automatically deleted.

3D views in Google Maps are great, but you can't search or navigate offline. Yet. / © AndroidPIT

I've been a fan of Maps.Me even since it was called Maps With Me and it's only gotten better with age. Maps.Me is a worthy contender for the title of best offline map app on Android. You don't even have a limited number of country downloads – you can download the entire world if you want to.

Maps.Me has a nice clean interface and is easy to use. / © AndroidPIT

Offering free offline global maps based on OpenStreetMap data, Maps.Me has all the essentials covered: clear, easy to read maps (including street numbers) with just the right level of detail, searchable points of interest and addresses, offline navigation, location sharing, and no roaming charges or need for online data transfer. This app is a one-stop offline map solution. It's also the easiest to use and nicest looking.

Maps.Me shows street numbers and a good level of detail. / © AndroidPIT

I came across OSMand a long time ago and was floored by its offline navigation possibilities. While many offline maps allow routing these days, OSMand has been doing it well for a long time. Based on the same OpenStreetMap data as Maps.Me, OSMand provides the same level of accuracy in a very different package. If anything, it provides a little too much map data.

OSMand is a more detailed than other offline maps. / © AndroidPIT

OSMand offers rich offline navigation, including turn-by-turn voice guidance, re-routing and search. OSMand comes in both a free and paid version. The free version limits you to 10 map downloads (one of which must be the world base map) and some map add-ons, such as like contour lines, need to be paid for. Others, such as trip recording, audio/video notes and distance calculator, simply need to be enabled.

OSMand shows even individual buildings. / © AndroidPIT

Nokia's HERE Maps is a great addition to the Android offline map apps family. It's a very different experience to most Android maps and you'll need to register if you want to download maps for offline use. Once you've done that, you'll be able to download unlimited free offline maps.

Nokia's HERE Maps looks very different to most Android maps apps. / © AndroidPIT

HERE offers turn-by-turn navigation, search, satellite and traffic imagery, and an altogether different feel to an offline map. You can even set HERE to stay offline, so that it doesn't suddenly start consuming data again. If you're looking for a fresh take on offline maps, especially one that looks different from the others, give HERE a try.

Nokia's HERE Maps are very easy to read. / © AndroidPIT

Locus Map Free, as clumsily named ass it is, is a cracking free maps app for those who love the great outdoors. You can use Locus to plan, edit, record and save trips, as well as share them with your friends and family. It features geocaching, meaning you can download maps for offline use. There's also an audio coach for sports tracking, live tracking like you can do in WhatsApp to show somewhere where you are, and smart GPS technology that saves you battery life.

Locus is one of the most popular free offline maps apps. / © Locus Map Free

Bonus tip: Did you know you can quite often find offline maps for a specific city in the Play Store too? You can also download zoom-able PDFs for transit, city streets or points of interest for most major travel destinations in the world. They're a great alternative to occasionally rather large offline maps if storage space is at a premium.

Which offline map app do you use? Any we missed? Tell us in the comments.