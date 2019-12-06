Streaming your favorite gamers is no longer just for PCs. You can catch great streamers on mobile with some quality Android apps that keep you close to the action while on the go. Here at AP, we tested all of them and we found what you need. So let's take a look at the best game streaming apps for Android. And head down to the bottom for a guide on making your own profitable stream on Android.

Best all-around gaming streaming app: Twitch

Twitch, the original gaming streaming site arrived on Android in a big way. Twitch, now under Amazon's ownership, brought the best things about its gaming streaming site to a simple mobile platform. Its impressive debut garnered it some rave reviews and many of the site’s loyal followers made the jump over to the Android app.

Most streamers are already familiar with and satisfied with the Twitch site will enjoy the game streaming Android app. You have a wide variety of streamers across tons of games and many systems. The streams are in very high quality as long as you have a good connection. There’s also Chromecast support so you have a quality audio experience and mirroring as well.

Kappa-filled chats are still a staple of chatting on the Twitch Android app. Emoticons can be utilized if you have an account, and, depending on the streamer, can be used in their stream. Interacting with your favorite gamers is much easier if you have the Android app, and if you decide to mod a page you have a lot of the basic functions available to you on the app.

Twitch is the best all-around game streaming app for Android / © AndroidPIT

The best alternative to Twitch: UStream

Twitch is undoubtedly the biggest player in this market but if you, for whatever reason, want to avoid the most popular game streaming platform then UStream is your best bet. Owned by IBM, UStream offers everything from sporting events to talk shows and, of course, live gaming streams.

Whilst not a dedicated game streaming platform, UStream is still the best alternative around for those who don't want to use Twitch. Broadcasting in both 720p and 360p is available at UStream and you can download the app on Android. You will need Android 6.0 or newer to run the app.

Making a stream of your own can be highly lucrative. In the past, you needed a really good PC with two monitors. But now with Android streaming services you just need your smartphone and a decent internet connection. Some streamers do this for a living and a few even get rich off of it.

The first thing you need for a successful stream is to get good at a popular game. This is the crucial first step. You should not start a stream if you aren't good at the game you're streaming. To find popular games we will need to hop into one of the services.

Now take a look at the top streams. There are quite a few popular games but one heating up the charts is Clash Royale. As you get better at the game you'll gain more followers. You need to make sure your profile reflects your streamer image. Make sure you change your profile picture and add some details.

Clash Royale is a popular game to stream / © AndroidPIT

Also important to a good streaming strategy is engagement with your followers. Make sure you're answering their questions in the chat and giving them play-by-plays of the game. As you get used to streaming this will eventually come naturally.

That's it. It's really that easy. Just make sure you're getting better at the game you're streaming. Become an expert and followers will seek you out for advice. You can find a complete Clash Royale guide here to get you started. Otherwise, have fun and build your reputation on a game.

Which Android apps do you use for game streaming? Let us know in the comments.