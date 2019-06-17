Power at a pretty price: which Honor smartphone is best for you?

In recent years, Honor has gone from being an almost unknown company to being one of the benchmarks in the mobile market. Want to buy a smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand but don't know which one to choose? We have classified the best Honor devices by categories, so that you can choose the one that suits you best.

With the arrival of the Honor 20, the manufacturer takes some of Huawei's best features for its photographic section. And if it's inspired by the Huawei P30 Pro (possibly the best smartphone camera at the moment), what can go wrong?

It is not only the camera that makes this smartphone stand out, since the rest of the specifications are worthy of the best flagships of 2019. Seamless performance thanks to its Kirin 980 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 6.26-inch LCD with a hole, and a 3750 mAh battery that won't leave you hanging.

As you know, Honor presented this device along with a superior version, the Honor 20 Pro, with even greater photographic capabilities. In addition to the 4 rear cameras, it features an incredible 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom and Huawei's famous Super Night mode. Unfortunately, and due to the unstable situation that is happening with Huawei/Honor after the embargo by the US, we do not know when it will reach the market, since it did not pass Google Play certification. The Honor 20, on the other hand, will be on sale throughout the month of June 2019.

Honor 20: technical specifications Display 6.29 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels, LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 RAM 6 GB Internal storage 128 GB (not expandable) Camera 48+16+2+2MP Battery 3750 mAh

Best value for money: Honor 8X

If you're looking for something cheaper but of good quality, the Honor 8X is your smartphone. Catalogued within the manufacturer's mid-range, it stands out for its large LCD screen of 6.5 inches and resolution 2.340 x 1.080, which occupies about 90% of the front of the device.

Its appearance is high-end, with an elegant design thanks to the glass back next to the metal frames. Its 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage make it perform well for a device of this price. It has a good camera, with two 20 + 2MP rear sensors backed by Artificial Intelligence as is usual in Huawei/Honor devices. Overall, a convincing smartphone that came on the market in September 2018 at a price of €249. Today, you can find it at a much lower price.

An affordable smartphone with almost everything / © AndroidPIT

Honor 8X: technical specifications Display 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels, LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 RAM 6 GB Internal storage 64 GB + microSD Camera 20 + 2 MP Battery 3.740 mAh

Best Battery: Honor View20

The View20, introduced in early 2019, was one of the first devices to adopt in-display hole instead of notch or other solutions. Although if there's one thing that makes this smartphone stand out, it's its autonomy. In our tests, the 4000 mAh battery has reached up to two days of life. And even if you are one of those who pushes their device to the limit, you will reach the end of the day without having to worry.

The Honor View20 does not only stand out in this section, as in general it is a more than remarkable device. Premium design, high-end performance with 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of capacity and a Kirin 980 processor that only carry the company's best smartphones, and a double camera with Sony's now famous 48 MP sensor accompanied by a 3D TOF lens.

This is the Honor View20 / © AndroidPIT

Honor View20: technical specifications Display 6.4 inches, 2340 x 1080 pixels (398 ppi) Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 RAM 8 GB Internal storage 128/256/512 GB + NM Card Camera 40+20+8 MP+ ToF Battery 4200 mAh

Best smartphone for gamers: Honor Play

The name says it all: Honor Play is designed for video game enthusiasts. Although it does not perform as well as other smartphones for gamers such as the Razer Phone 2 or Black Shark 2, we must bear in mind that its price is considerably more affordable than that of its rivals.

And what has Honor done to ensure that it is a perfect device for playing PUBG or Fortnite? Basically, in a "Game On" mode, which offers a better experience in these demanding titles, and in a Turbo GPU system that reduces power consumption.

In addition, to make the most of a good video game session, you'll need a large screen with vivid colors, such as the Honor Play screen. Although it's not OLED but LCD, its 6.3 inches and FullHD+ resolution ensure a good gaming experience.

All this, with the manufacturer's high-end 2018 processor, the Kirin 970 accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and a battery that is another of its strengths, offering up to two days of autonomy.

Ready to play? / © AndroidPIT

Honor Play: technical specifications Display 6.3 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels, LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 970 RAM 4/6 GB Internal storage 64 GB + microSD Camera 16+2MP Battery 3750 mAh

