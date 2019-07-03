Best HTC phones you can buy right now

Industry veterans HTC have been a part of Android since the beginning, and even though the company doesn't attract headlines like Samsung or Huawei, the Taiwanese company has been quietly building some of the best handsets around for years. Let's take a look at the best HTC phones you can buy today.

HTC's most recent flagship and the current cream of the crop. When it comes to specs, this HTC U12+ doesn't lag behind. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM, 64/128 GB storage, 3,500 mAh and a nice sharp 6-inch LCD display with a 2880 x 1440 resolution. Cameras are 12MP/16MP on the rear and two 12MP lenses on the front selfie snappers.

Back in 2017, we called the HTC U11+ the upgraded ''insider's phone''. In our review of the device , we struggled to find any fault with it. 2017's high-end specs still ensure decent performance today: Snapdragon 835, a 3,930mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 12.2MP rear camera and a 6-inch QHD+ display. The display quality is crisp and sharp and the sound quality is fantastic thanks to HTC signature BoomSound tech.

One unique selling point of the U12+ is its lack of buttons - instead the phone users non-moving pressure sensitive protrusions that provide nice haptic feedback when you activate them. This works together with HTC's signature Edge Sense technology where you can squeeze the frame of the phone to activate functions or apps. This flagship has fantastic sound quality and the design and workmanship are excellent. If you want a unique look, be sure to look for the semi-transparent variant that reveals the phone's internals under the casing.

While no longer at the cutting edge, the HTC U11+ remains an excellent smartphone that can be snapped up for a relative bargain nowadays.

HTC U12 Life

As the name suggests, this is a mid-range device that's designed to get you through all the smartphone needs of your daily life. It is more modestly equipped than the flagships but meets the need of most users and has excellent battery life to boot. Inside we find a Snapdragon 636, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and a 3,600mAh battery. Cameras are 13MP on the front, 16MP on the rear and a 6-inch screen is here for your multimedia needs.

The HTC U12 Life is quite an attractive smartphone with a very manageable size / © AndroidPIT

The U12 Life has an attractive finish, especially in the stylish lilac color, and has distinctive stripes on the back which help prevent smudges and keep a secure grip.

Lowest price: HTC U12 life Best price $ 256 . 80 Check Offer

HTC Desire 12 and 12+

HTC has significantly restructured and reduced its product range in 2018 and this included the return of the popular Desire range of smartphones. The HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ are squarely aimed at the entry level, so don't expect top specs here. The Desire 12 has a chip from Mediatek—the T6739—on board, while the Desire 12+ carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. The memory configuration is internally identical with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage.

The Desire 12+ is the larger of the two new HTC smartphones. / © HTC

The displays of the two Desire 12 smartphones are 5.5 inches and 6 inches in size and come in a modern 18:9 format but with only 1,440 x 720 pixels and both smartphones have a nice liquid surface design in keeping with new HTC models. While not a great performer compared to the competition, it's still a stylish phone with a big screen at a decent price.

HTC Exodus

The HTC Exodus is an odd beast, but its unique feature set will clinch it for the right people. The device is a Blockchain smartphone, made for distributed apps and featuring its own cryptocurrency 'cold wallet', disconnected from the Internet and Android OS.

An attractive transparent back finish for that sweet hacker cred. / © HTC

But the HTC Exodus has more to offer than the cryptocurrency gimmick. It's also a top HTC handset with the engineering the company is famous for: 6-inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM / 128GB storage, 3500mAh battery, dual cameras on the front and back. It's even got HTC's signature BoomSound and Edge Sense squeeze activation. Initially, the device could only be bought with cryptocurrency, but it recently came on sale for real money, by which I mean fiat currency, to the tune of $699.

Do you own an HTC phone? Or are you thinking about getting one?