5 fresh apps you need to check out this week

We're back again with a fresh selection of the best new apps and games on the Play Store. With the help of our community, we've put together a list of picks we hope you love as much as we do!

Bombastic Brothers Bombastic Brothers is a 2D run-and-gun game that features eccentric characters in a retro 80's aesthetic world. The story is original: an alien army has just declared war on Earth and kidnapped Jeff, the hero. It is nothing more or less than the fate of the world in Jeff's hands. He will have to gather elite soldiers, the Bombastic Brothers, to defeat the aliens. One of the best games of its kind I've seen in recent years, a real "beat them all" the old-fashioned way,but but with all the current gameplay mechanics.

App version: 1.2.22

App App size: 116 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 6.0 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases You can download this game from the Play Store. Gallery Go Gallery Go is the latest app from Google. As its name suggests, it offers the main features of Google Photos while being less demanding in terms of hardware resources. As a reminder, Google's "Go" versions are aimed at low-end smartphones with weaker processors and less storage. The photo and video gallery app is designed for offline use while taking up as little space as possible. You can find your photos and benefit from editing tools such as the Auto Enhance feature. Gallery Go is also compatible with microSD cards.

App version: 1.0.1.1.258899354 release

App size: 10 MB

Compatibility of the device: Android 8.1 or higher

Business model: free of charge You can download this app from the Play Store. Flashback Mobile If you're a nostalgic player, rejoice because Flashback Mobile is finally available on Android. For its 25th anniversary, this classic game, which has been ranked among the top 100 best games of all time, is back on the mobile. The mobile adaptation of the 1992 Flashback game on Amiga is based on its rotoscope animations. Overall, we are dealing with a good port even if the defaults are quite disappointing. Unfortunately, nostalgia has a price, and in this case it's $4.49.

App version: 0.0.16

App size: 54 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 6.0 or higher

Business model: fee-based ($4.49) You can download this game from the Play Store. Shade Launcher Yet another new launcher? Yes, but this one stands out from its competitors by its original and minimal look. Shade Launcher has been designed to save you time and improve your productivity. The app drawer can be customized to better classify and divide by categories to help you find the desired app faster. Shade Launcher offers multiple customization options. AndroidPIT App version: 2019-07-10 19:16

App app size: 1.9 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 5.0 or higher

Business model: free of charge You can download this app from the Play Store. It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile This game is the mobile adaptation of the hit show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. You join the gang (Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee and Frank) and must develop schemes in order to launder Frank's dirty money. It is also possible to replay your favorite scenes from the series and collect characters and stars. Sadly, there are in-app purchases, but the app is free. Fans of the series will certainly enjoy.