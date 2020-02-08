The best 5 new apps you shouldn't miss out on this week

As every week, with the help of our community, we offer you a list of applications that have just appeared on the Google Play Store. We hope that this will allow you to discover new apps and have fun in a relaxed way.

Multiplication table CM1 Who doesn't remember the multiplication table memorization sessions! Thanks to this new application, your child will be able to learn the multiplication tables or you will be able to practice yourself through a number of very interesting and fun exercises. Download this app and improve your math skills. No more bad memories of math class or bad grades in this subject! Train your brain. Most importantly, help your child improve his or her grades at school by helping him or her with homework. There is even a "family" feature that allows you to challenge your friends or children. Trying to remember multiplication tables can be difficult. / © TA@l'école You can download this game from the Google Play Store at this link. IQ Test Premium IQ tests are plentiful online. Nevertheless, these tests are full of extremely interesting exercises. Download this app and have fun solving the questions and puzzles posed by over 30 exercises. There are extremely varied questions, which makes this game so fun and interactive. You can, of course, take the test with a view to measuring your IQ. But this game is more than that, because the aim is really to have fun and not to take the results too seriously.

You can download this game from the Google Play Store at this link. Send your photos as postcards with Skypaper Remember the time when we took very few pictures because we preferred to buy postcards? This application allows you to mix the two by turning your photos into postcards. Download this app and turn your pictures into a special moment you can share with your loved ones. The little extra of this app: the possibility to send your postcards to your friends and family around the world from your phone. This application is quick to use, as you can request the printing and then the sending of your postcard. The price is two euros per postcard. Send your photos as postcards with Skypaper. / © Ouest France You can download this game from the Google Play Store at this link. Reed Remastered This adventure game is a fun way to have fun controlling a little character who has to save the world. Featuring great graphics for a smartphone game, Reed Remastered immerses you in ambient music that sets the rhythm of Reed's journey. Help Reed collect information cubes, avoid enemies and rebuild the world.

You can download this game from the Google Play Store at this link. Kiki's Vacation (early access) This application is a role-playing game that takes you to the island of kokoloko in a relaxing adventure. Download this app and follow Kiki, a brave city girl who has moved to the island. You will have to meet the characters of the island in order to form friendships that will allow you to unlock new activities. This game allows you to put yourself in Kiki's place in her encounter with the eccentric inhabitants of the island. So it all comes down to your ability to bond and have a good holiday by collecting shells, decorating your hut or drinking the special drinks on offer.