The best quiz games on Android in 2020

Do you like a challenge? Here is a selection of games that will allow you to test your general knowledge. These are the best quiz games on Android to try 2020!

You can download Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Trivia & Quiz Game from the Google Play Store. Logo Game: Brand Quiz If you like the logos of world-famous companies, this game is absolutely for you. The Logo Game is a quiz involving guessing the names of 4,500 logos from 80 packs. You can sync your progress via Facebook to share your results with your friends. Compare your ranking with your friends and enjoy the quality graphics. Take advantage of pack updates and ask your friends on Facebook for help if you're in trouble. The game starts off very easy and gets more difficult. / © Logos Box Logo Game: Guess Brand Quiz Trivia Crack 2 At first glance, there's nothing special about this game. However, Trivia Crack 2 offers much more rhythmic games than its competitors and above all, this application is very participative. Exchange items with your friends and join or create a new team. Build your team to answer the thousands of questions that are on offer. The extra trick is to use the Question Factory that allows you to create your own questions.

QuizDuel QuizDuel is the triple combo we've all been waiting for: it mixes varied general knowledge, speed, and interactivity between players. You quickly get hooked on it, but for once it doesn't matter. Finally, a game where, even when you can't stop, you continue to learn and train your brain. The principle is quite simple. You challenge a player (known or unknown) over six rounds, with three questions per round. Your opponent will have the same questions: then you'll see who's the best! QuizDuel is free to download, but the premium version gives you a few extra options, such as being able to customize your avatar, for example, and mostly takes away the advertising. Challenge people from all over the world with QuizDuel. / © MAG Interactive Quizduell Quiz Up Quiz Up is a great alternative to QuizDuel. The principle remains more or less the same, with the difference that your competitors can come from all over the world, which therefore does not restrict the competition to English speakers. The only problem this causes is that the questions tend to be directed towards the USA, and not so much towards other countries, but that's not the point! The interface is really good and offers many game options. Quiz Up is free to download and contains in-app purchases to speed up your ascent in the game.

QuizUp 94% - Quiz, Trivia & Logic The 94% game differs somewhat from the usual quiz style: instead of having the choice between several answers, you have to find 94% of the answers given, so the aim is to be as complete as possible! The application can also offer you a joker in case of doubt. Here too, all subjects are covered: history, botany, the human body, geography... All this in a nice interface accompanied by fun music. 94% is free to download, but many in-app purchases are offered.

94% - Quiz, Trivia & Logic Think Just like 94%, Think is a general culture game that hides behind original and poetic gameplay! The principle is simple, but the practice a little less so: several symbols are displayed, and you will have to put them together to find the sentence, the expression or the title of a film! The funny thing about Think is that you're digging into your imagination while working on your general knowledge of culture, and the sense of accomplishment at the end of each discovery is your reward.