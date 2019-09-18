The 7 best racing games on Android in 2019

1. Real Racing 3 For serious driving and realistic simulation, Real Racing 3 takes the chequered flag. Each car behaves according to its specs in terms of tire traction, weight, handling, etc. In Real Racing 3, you can race on 17 circuits with more than 140 different official cars from the likes of Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Ferrari. There are also numerous multiplayer modes to choose from so you can race your friends. The game also looks gorgeous, but those pretty graphics and licensed content take up space. Make sure you have at least 1.5GB free before you hit the download button.

Real Racing 3 2. Need for Speed: No Limits No Limits launched in early 2015, but has gotten regular updates right up until August 2019. As well as updating the engine and graphics, EA has been slowly introducing new cars, tracks and modes to the game. There's now a survival-of-the-fastest elimination tournament mode and customizable cars for luxury manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Pagani, Koenigsegg, Hennessey, and more. Need for Speed: No Limit's arrival was one of the most anticipated on Android, and its continued support make it a real fan favorite. With realistic graphics and interesting circuits, No Limits is one of the best games for racing on asphalt.

Need for Speed™ No Limits 3. Asphalt 9: Legends The Asphalt series has been somewhat legendary on Android, and the games are often used by tech revwers like us to tes how smartphones and tablets can handle graphically intense gameplay. The ninth game in the series has real cars like the Lamborghini Veneno, which you can launch off numerous ramps and jumps, allowing you a rare opportunity to pirouette with your sports car. Asphalt 9: Legends has plenty of tracks with more than 50 of the world’s best speed machines. It’s an arcade racer that shines through its graphics, audio effects and sheer fun factor. As I mentioned, Asphalt 9 really hammers your device's memory and stretches its graphics capability to the limit. This beautiful, flashy game looks and runs best on high-end hardware with plenty of RAM and a good GPU.

4. GT Racing 2 GT Racing 2 is another title from Gameloft – developer of the above Asphalt 9 – is much more realistic than its arcadey brother. This is simply one of the best racing simulators for mobile devices. Choose from a selection of 71 cars from 37 top manufacturers. You can drive around 13 circuits - including the real Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca - from four different points of view and race at more than 1,400 events. The game is constantly being updated with new content, too, with 28 new challenges landing each and every week. This is a great game if you like to modify the performance of your vehicle in the garage and test out your changes on the track in the most realistic racing simulation on Android.

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp 5. Absolute Drift Absolute Drift, developed by Noodlecake Studios, is a completely different racing game than those on our list so far. Rather than race around tracks trying to hit the apex in the corners, this game is all about drifting around artistic tracks. The game looks slick and stylish, and has that indie game kind of feel. There are only six cars and three game modes there are five free-roaming apps where you can just play around and relax. Absolute Drift is also free in the proper sense i.e. without being pestered to make in-purchases every 30 seconds.

6. Horizon Chase Horizon Chase is a racing game that tries to emulate the racing titles of the 80s and 90s. Indeed, the developers who created this game have experience with some of the classics from the last 20 years, and it is steeped in nostalgia. The mechanics are different from any of the other racing games on the list in that the controls are greatly simplified. However, thanks to its excellent music and throwback graphics, it offers not only one of the most interesting but one of the best racing experiences on Android today.