The best robot vacuum cleaners you can buy in 2018

Are you tired of cleaning up? Can't stand vacuuming? Robot vacuum cleaners can be an interesting solution for you. In this article, you will find a selection of vacuum cleaners for all budgets. Without further ado, discover our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners available for purchase today.

In order to give you the best possible advice for your choice and budget, we have created multiple sections. Find the robot vacuum cleaner that best suits your needs:

The best vacuum cleaner robot

The Neato Botvac D4 Connected is the best option if you are looking for a robot vacuum cleaner. The device offers the most versatile and complete experience possible, all for a fairly modest budget - the Botvac D4 Connected is available for less than $500. Its suction power, use and application make it an excellent companion to help you with your household tasks. An interesting fact is that this robot vacuum cleaner is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The companion application of the D4 Connected is smooth and easy to use. The Wi-Fi connection makes it possible to facilitate exchanges and schedule cleanings. In case of concern, the app even informs you about the status of the problem through a notification. Among the downsides is the collector, since it is necessary to remove the filter that serves as a cover to empty it.

A single button, two indicator lights and a fairly large rangefinder in the middle © AndroidPIT

Finally, you should know that if you have an unlimited budget you can consider buying its big brother - the D6 Connected, which is even more efficient. The latter is entirely covered by a metal shell and also has a small screen to set up and program cleaning operations.

Other stars on the market that have the potential to give you complete satisfaction include the Ecovacs Robotics Deebot R95MKII, LG Hom-Bot Square Turbo+ and iRobot Roomba 980.

The best value for money

Anker doesn't just make battery packs. The Chinese brand is also present in the smart home market. Its Eufy brand offers several robots vacuums. The brand's top-of-the-range model, the RoboVac 30C, delivers an excellent price-to-quality ratio.

Available for around $300, it has a Wi-Fi connection, a good app and even a remote control to make it easier to use. Its discretion, suction and configuration are also among the good points of the device. Its small size also allows it to slip easily into every corner. It is even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Eufy RoboVac 30C is even compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. © AndroidPIT

Of course, the device can still be improved. Autonomy is one of the elements that needs work, as well as wire and cable management. If you want to spend less, you can always switch to the RoboVac 30 - the same model but without Wi-Fi and PDA compatibility.

The best robot vacuum cleaner for less than $300

If you are interested in the adventure of a robot vacuum cleaner but don't want to bankrupt yourself, the Xiaomi vacuum cleaner is certainly a good option. For about $280, the Xiaomi Mi Robot makes a positive impression. Thanks to the presence of 12 different sensors, the robot shows manages obstacles very well. Its suction and maintenance are very satisfactory. The battery is also in the good to average range.

The collector is easily accessible from the front and quick to empty. You will not have to dirty your hands when touching the filter. © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

In the end, its app, its slightly higher noise than some of its competitors, and having to import it can disappoint. But at this price, these are necessary sacrifices to make, especially since the Mi Robot delivers perfectly in all other aspects.

Bonus: the iRobot Braava Jet 240 mop robot

Vacuuming is good, but mopping is even better. For the laziest of us (or the smartest), iRobot offers a device that will delight you. The Braava Jet 240 is for everyone who is tired of having to mop. The device looks very practical, especially in certain rooms, such as the bathroom or kitchen.

In this market, what makes the difference is the ease of use, as well as some special features that are important for customers. On the Braava Jet 240, this feature could well be its iRobot Home app that is connected via Bluetooth.

You will need to buy wipes from iRobot on a regular basis. © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

We will only criticize its inability to be programmed. For iRobot, this is a deliberate choice, since the device projects water - it is a safety issue.

What is the best robot vacuum cleaner for you? Let us know in the comments below.