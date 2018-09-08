We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals available right now

Authored by: David McCourt

Have you been looking to get involved with Samsung’s Note line? Now that the Galaxy Note 9 is out, there has never been a better time buy the Galaxy Note 8! We’ve scoured the internet to find you the very best Note 8 deals that are available right now.

Jump to:

Best deals for the Note 8 in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still an excellent smartphone in 2018, especially if you are sympathetic to the brand but don't fancy shelling out a thousand bucks on the new Note 9. You'll still get an S-Pen and, although it's not quite as impressive as the new one it still does a solid job. Not much else changed for the Note 9 though, so the why consider a Note 8 and save yourself some cash?

Walmart

Best Buy 

Amazon

Best deals for the Note 8 in the UK

For those of you on the British Isles, here is a round-up of the best deals available in your region right now.

Argos

Currys

John Lewis 

Amazon

Have you spotted any better deals for Samsung's Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments!

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 9 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: