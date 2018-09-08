The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals available right now
Have you been looking to get involved with Samsung’s Note line? Now that the Galaxy Note 9 is out, there has never been a better time buy the Galaxy Note 8! We’ve scoured the internet to find you the very best Note 8 deals that are available right now.
Jump to:
Best deals for the Note 8 in the US
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still an excellent smartphone in 2018, especially if you are sympathetic to the brand but don't fancy shelling out a thousand bucks on the new Note 9. You'll still get an S-Pen and, although it's not quite as impressive as the new one it still does a solid job. Not much else changed for the Note 9 though, so the why consider a Note 8 and save yourself some cash?
Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB for Verizon - Good Condition (Refurbished) for $489
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB for AT&T - Good Condition (Refurbished) for $509.99
Best Buy
Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB (Unlocked) - International Version (no warranty) for $609
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB (Unlocked) US Version - Midnight Black (Certified Refurbished) for $599
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB (Unlocked) US Version - Midnight Black for $899
Best deals for the Note 8 in the UK
For those of you on the British Isles, here is a round-up of the best deals available in your region right now.
Argos
Currys
John Lewis
Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB, SIM Free in Midnight Black for £ 549
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 128GB, SIM Free in Midnight Black for £ 695
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 256GB, SIM Free in Midnight Black for £ 827
Have you spotted any better deals for Samsung's Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments!
No comments