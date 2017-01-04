Blind testing smartphone cameras: which is the best?

It's the beginning of 2017, once again time for a blind test of smartphone cameras. The Sony Xperia X Performance, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, the HTC 10, Google's Pixel and the Huawei Mate 9 are featured in this blind test. With all of these smartphones, we shot a whole range of pictures and now ask you which camera you think shot the best photos.

In the first two blind tests of cameras here on AndroidPIT, the Sony Xperia Z5 won you over, but in the last blind test from May 2016, the Z5 was knocked down from its top spot by the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Can the Galaxy S7 Edge remain at the top at the beginning of 2017? We took the four biggest rivals to the Galaxy S7 Edge out of our equipment cabinet and shot a set of nearly identical images for this blind test.

The following smartphones are included in this last blind test of 2016's top cameras:

All of the photos can be viewed here in the following galleries. Or, you can check them out on the Google Drive. All EXIF data has been deleted, so that the chances are equal. Which smartphone is behind which images will not be revealed, because we do not want you to be influenced by this information.

Camera A

Here you can find the pictures from Camera A in full resolution

Camera B

Here you can find the pictures from Camera B in full resolution

Camera C

Here you can find the pictures from Camera C in full resolution

Camera D

Here you can find the pictures from Camera D in full resolution

Camera E

Here you can find the pictures from Camera E in full resolution

Well, have you looked at all the photos and decided which are the best pictures? Then you should complete the survey now. Note: The order in the survey has been changed. :)

Which smartphone camera from 2016 takes the best pictures? Camera A

Camera C

Camera E

Camera D

Camera B (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

The results of the survey will be tallied in the second week of January 2017. So you should take time now to look at the pictures and form an opinion. Of course, we encourage you to also discuss the image quality of the various smartphone cameras in the comments.