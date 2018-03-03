This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

1 min read 1 Comment

Poll: Which smartphone caught your attention at MWC?

Authored by: Amy Hocknell

At MWC, we had the opportunity to get a hands-on review of the most highlighted devices at MWC this year. Including Sony's Xperia devices, Nokia's retro classic the 8110, and of course, Samsung's latest flagships, the S9 and S9+. But we want to know, which caught your attention this year?

Samsung's appearance brought a familiar looking Galaxy S9, which continued the design of the S8, which isn't necessarily a bad thing as the predecessor is still a very attractive phone. What's different are the features: the new variable aperture dual-camera, and its own version of Animoji. 

Competing with market leader Samsung, was Nokia, who presented no less than 5 devices, including its flagship the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the budget Nokia 1, and the revival of the classic 8110 banana (or matrix) phone. Also, Sony brought some great devices to the table with the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 compact

From the smaller players in the smartphone market, there were some innovations too, such as ZTE with its dual screen, and DOOGEE with the first in-display fingerprint sensor.

Which device impressed you the most? Have you already preordered the S9 or S9+?

Which smartphone impressed you the most at MWC?
View results

 

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S9+

Best price
eBay New Samsung Galaxy S9+ Plus - 64GB - Black, Blue, Purple (Factory Unlocked) $600.00 $600.00 total Check Offer eBay NEW 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9+ Plus 64GB Midnight Black (Unlocked) PRE-ORDER $1,099.00 $1099.00 total Check Offer eBay Samsung Galaxy S9+ Plus SM-G965U (FACTORY UNLOCKED) Black 6GB RAM USA Pre-Order $1,099.00 $1099.00 total Check Offer eBay Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S9+ Unlocked Smartphone - Midnight Black -19th March! $1,099.99 $1099.99 total Check Offer eBay Samsung Galaxy S9+ Plus Factory Unlocked - No Service Contract Get It By 3/16 $1,136.00 $1136.00 total Check Offer
Compare prices
23 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 23 Shares

1 Comment

Write new comment:
  •   19

    First I pre-ordered, then I cancelled! Yikes, I'm like an old women. Still on the fence. My s8+ works great, but I'll be damned I can't make-up my mind. Fickle, probably, confused yes. Oh well, maybe see what I mean!

Explore our new tech topics

Virtual Reality Smart Home Wearables

FOLLOW US:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info