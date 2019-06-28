These are the best Sony phones you can buy right now

Sony isn't the top dog in the smartphone business, but the iconic Japanese manufacturer still commands many fans of its Xperia smartphone range. With their distinctive look and impressive multimedia performance, an Xperia may be right for you if you love to watch videos and play music on your smartphone. Let's took a look at the best Sony smartphones available right now.

Sony Xperia 1: the champion

There's no content for first place here, Sony's latest Xperia 1 flagship is an impressive comeback for the company, and one of our highest rated devices of the year at the time of writing. The Sony Xperia 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and boasting a 6.5-inch OLED 4K display, a trio of 12MP rear-facing cameras, and a 3,330mAh battery.

The Sony Xperia 1 is the company's flagship smartphone. / © AndroidPIT

Thanks to its 21:9 format, it's a veritable mobile cinema, great for consuming movies on the go. Although it commands a $950 asking price, Sony's latest Xperia can easily stand up to Samsung, Huawei and co.

Sony Xperia 10: a more affordable pocket cinema

The main selling point of the Sony Xperia 10 is that it offers the 21:9 display aspect ratio at a more affordable price. But be warned, it's not an OLED like the Xperia 1. Sony's mid-range smartphone has a Full HD+ LCD screen (2520 x 1080 pixels). The screen diagonal of the Xperia 10 is 6 inches, compared to 6.5 inches for the Xperia 10 Plus.

A more affordable "cinema" screen. / © AndroidPIT

Otherwise, the Sony Xperia 10 offers a good price-performance ratio (its only major weakness is the battery) and is a pleasant smartphone to use. Those who are looking for more power have the Xperia 10 Plus which has some higher-end internals.

Sony Xperia XZ3: last year's star still shines

Although now superseded by the new Xperia 1, the last of the XZ range still has a lot to offer at a more affordable price than ever. An elegant device with a 6-inch QHD+ (1440 x 2880) resolution display, the Sony Xperia XZ3 is compatible with HDR so great for watching Netflix and other multimedia on the go.

The XZ3 still has what it takes. / © AndroidPIT

The hardware of the XZ3 is a little dated now (SD845, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage), but still does the job. Its main weaknesses are a less than stellar battery life and an awkwardly placed fingerprint reader.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: for lovers of small phones

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is the last hope for those who are sick of giant phones. The 5-inch HDR display with its resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels makes a great impression.

The Xperia XZ2 Compact is at the forefront of the compact class / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

This device is comparable to Sony flagships released at the same time. The Xperia XZ2 is also waterproof and has a 2,870 mAh battery, which is quite adequate for the size of the device. Sony has added to the camera and delivers better photos than its predecessors. Music lovers will not like the fact that there is no headphone jack to be found. Overall, however, the Xperia XZ2 Compact is still the best compact smartphone you can buy - especially since it is cheaper than the non-compact XZ2, with practically the same performance.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium: 4K for less than $1K

The XZ2 Premium is the powerhouse of the older generation and its blocky design and bezels do kind of show it's age, but... it still offers a 4K screen that can impress, and it's more affordable than ever. The 5.8-inch screen has 2160 x 3840 resolution and the internal hardware (SD845, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage) is still snappy.

Old-school charm? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

If you don't need a smartphone with the most modern design trends, but still want to play 4K video without breaking the bank, then the Xperia XZ2 Premium could still be a viable option for you.

Do you use a Sony smartphone? Which models would you recommend?