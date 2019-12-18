The best Xiaomi smartphones to put under the tree this Christmas

Xiaomi has made its way into the world of smartphones thanks to well-made devices, excellent specs, and low prices. If you are looking for a new Xiaomi smartphone, take a look at the list of the best devices divided into categories and prices.

If you are looking for an elegant smartphone with excellent specifications and a high price-to-performance ratio, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is the one for you. For less than €400 you will take home a compact version of Mi 9, but should you give up on the top model?

The display is still an AMOLED but shrinks to 5.97 inches (maintaining the same resolution), the SoC is the Snapdragon 712 (sufficient to complete any task without batting an eyelid, gaming aside) and the triple camera remains even if with a different configuration (48MP + 8MP + 16MP). For selfies, the 20-megapixel lens remains. Another small waiver is linked to the battery, that switches to a 3,070mAh.

Mi 9 SE is the perfect smartphone for those who are attracted by the Mi 9 but have a limited budget. / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE: technical specs Display 5.97 inch, 2340x1080 pixel, 432 ppi SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB Camera triple camera 48+13+8MP (rear) / 20MP (front) Battery 3,070 mAh

If you have a budget of less than €200 you can take a look at the Mi A-series. The Mi A3 is able to offer a good package in terms of performance and features offered for less than €180. Among its strengths are the Android stock interface and updates guaranteed thanks to Android One, the headphone jack that allows you to use wired headphones, the slot for a microSD card, a 4,030 mAh battery, and a triple camera onboard.

For those looking for a cheap smartphone! / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi A3: technical specs Display 6.08 inch, 1536x720 pixel, 279 ppi SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB + microSD Fotocamera Triple camera 48+8+2MP (rear) / 32MP (front) Batteria 4,030 mAh

the Xiaomi Mi 9 was released at the beginning of 2019 at the MWC in Barcelona. This smartphone has nothing to envy to the big names thanks to snappy hardware consisting of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The large 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD + resolution is pleasant in terms of brightness and color reproduction. To protect it is present the Gorilla Glass 6.

Its strong point is the camera, consisting of three sensors on the back:

48MP main lens, 27mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture

Wide-angle 16MP, focal length 13mm, aperture f/2.2

12MP telephoto lens, 54 mm focal length, f/2.2 aperture

To complete the package we find a 20-megapixel f/2.0 front camera dedicated to selfies and a 3,300 mAh battery that can quickly recharge even without wires to 20W.