The best Xiaomi smartphones to put under the tree this Christmas
Xiaomi has made its way into the world of smartphones thanks to well-made devices, excellent specs, and low prices. If you are looking for a new Xiaomi smartphone, take a look at the list of the best devices divided into categories and prices.
Shortcuts:
Best value for money: Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
If you are looking for an elegant smartphone with excellent specifications and a high price-to-performance ratio, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is the one for you. For less than €400 you will take home a compact version of Mi 9, but should you give up on the top model?
The display is still an AMOLED but shrinks to 5.97 inches (maintaining the same resolution), the SoC is the Snapdragon 712 (sufficient to complete any task without batting an eyelid, gaming aside) and the triple camera remains even if with a different configuration (48MP + 8MP + 16MP). For selfies, the 20-megapixel lens remains. Another small waiver is linked to the battery, that switches to a 3,070mAh.
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE: technical specs
|Display
|5.97 inch, 2340x1080 pixel, 432 ppi
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|Camera
|triple camera 48+13+8MP (rear) / 20MP (front)
|Battery
|3,070 mAh
Best inexpensive smartphone: Mi A3
If you have a budget of less than €200 you can take a look at the Mi A-series. The Mi A3 is able to offer a good package in terms of performance and features offered for less than €180. Among its strengths are the Android stock interface and updates guaranteed thanks to Android One, the headphone jack that allows you to use wired headphones, the slot for a microSD card, a 4,030 mAh battery, and a triple camera onboard.
Xiaomi Mi A3: technical specs
|Display
|6.08 inch, 1536x720 pixel, 279 ppi
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB + microSD
|Fotocamera
|Triple camera 48+8+2MP (rear) / 32MP (front)
|Batteria
|4,030 mAh
Best camera: Xiaomi Mi 9
the Xiaomi Mi 9 was released at the beginning of 2019 at the MWC in Barcelona. This smartphone has nothing to envy to the big names thanks to snappy hardware consisting of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The large 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD + resolution is pleasant in terms of brightness and color reproduction. To protect it is present the Gorilla Glass 6.
Its strong point is the camera, consisting of three sensors on the back:
- 48MP main lens, 27mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture
- Wide-angle 16MP, focal length 13mm, aperture f/2.2
- 12MP telephoto lens, 54 mm focal length, f/2.2 aperture
To complete the package we find a 20-megapixel f/2.0 front camera dedicated to selfies and a 3,300 mAh battery that can quickly recharge even without wires to 20W.
You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.
Xiaomi Mi 9: technical specs
|Display
|6,39 inch, 2340x1080 pixel, 403 ppi
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|Camera
|Triple camera 48+12+16MP (rear) / 20MP (front)
|Battery
|3,300 mAh
Best design: Xiaomi Mi MIX 3/Mi MIX 3 5G
How not to include this smartphone in the ranking? Xiaomi's MIX series has always had a keen eye for design and new technologies. We remember that Xiaomi Mi MIX was the first smartphone in the world to show off a borderless design on three sides, as has been so fashionable for two years now, and one of the first to adopt a ceramic construction.
The latest addition to the series, the Mi MIX 3, features an innovative design with a slider that hides a 24-megapixel front camera dedicated to selfies and the speaker for calls. On the back, there is a dual 12-megapixel camera (normal and telephoto) and the Snapdragon 845 takes care of everything. And if you want the latest version you should focus on Mi Mix 3 5G , presented in Barcelona at the beginning of the year.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: technical specs
|Display
|6.39 inch, 2340x1080 pixel, 403 ppi
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|RAM
|6GB/8GB/10GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|Camera
|Dual camera 12MP (rear) / 24MP+2MP (front)
|Battery
|3,200 mAh
Better autonomy: Redmi Note 7
Redmi is the new brand launched by Xiaomi. As happened last year with Pocophone (and as shown by Huawei with Honor) the launch of a new brand allows the company to deviate slightly from its classic devices. However, this Redmi Note 7 still shows a strong presence of Xiaomi DNA and this is good!
For less than €180, the Redmi Note 7 is able to offer the same 48-megapixel camera its the big brothers, a 6.3-inch IPS screen with a FullHD+ resolution and a more than enough SoC for this price range, the Snapdragon 660 from Qualcomm. The strong point of this smartphone, however, is the excellent battery life thanks to a 4,000mAh lithium-ion cell which coupled with the low-power processor guarantees incredible battery life.
Redmi Note 7: technical specs
|Display
|6.3 inch, 2340x1080 pixel, 409 ppi
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB
|Camera
|Dual 48MP+5MP (rear) / 13MP (front)
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
Have you found the right device for you? In that case, take a look at our tricks to make the most of it:
9 comments
I hope they can distribute all their phone models worldwide.
So do I, Ivan. And that's the real catch with Xiaomi isn't it? Every year we hear that they'll start selling in more markets but even the US doesn't have them yet. Stepping up their efforts towards this should be a priority for the company.
In a race to achieve maximum number of technology user shares each brand is coming up with their own smartphone, Xiaomi too seems to have jumped the bandwagon. They have been releasing units that are of excellence and something you really want to have.
Great specs and value... but, what about regular software support and updates ? I'm hoping the new trend for Chinese OEM's is a more stock like android, something Huawei is considering....
Yeah thats one thing thats holding me off of buying one. Who knows whats going to happen after 1-2 years. Sure right now you can not even buy one here in the US or even Europe so Support is the biggest question anyways.
To bad none of their phone support US LTE bands.....
i hear ya. But, i was testing a Doogee X5 on ATT. It only got 3G but felt just as fast as my Zenfone 2 on 4G. Just my two cents though.
Well I guess they are about to change that as soon as their phones are officially available in the US. Anything else would not make any sense at all.
i want to try one.