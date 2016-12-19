The biggest Android disappointments for 2016
2016 is coming to an end and, as with every other year, its the time for use to look back on the year that was. If, on the whole, Android has spoilt us this year, we have also experienced a few disappointments. From the fiasco of the Galaxy Note 7 through to some of the design choices we have seen, we return to this year’s biggest disappointments.
The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco
It would be difficult to not to look back on 2016 without recounting what was certainly the biggest mistake this year in the Android world. For Samsung, this is the biggest scandal the brand has ever experienced. The explosions of smartphones due to their batteries effectively ruined Samsung’s second quarter for 2016. Samsung, already embroiled in a succession fight and a corruption scandal in South Korea, could have done without the Note 7 affair.
The non-evolution of Sony design
Sony has always been recognized for the quality of its design department. However, it should be noted that the last results to emerge from the Japanese giant have been lacking in originality. The latest models seem to be a repeat of previous models. No less, no more. That said, the phones are not necessarily ugly.
If Sony wants to stand out again in the flagships race, the company must seriously roll up its sleeves to offer a little more and evolve its “Omnibalance” style.
The LG modular flagship
After the seductive LG G4, there were high hopes for its successor. Although we must welcome the idea of offering a modular smartphone, the realization was a bit risky on the G5. A part from the rather high price of the different modules, their low number and the system to change them did not help the success of the smartphone.
Result? LG will probably move away from its modular concept. This was however not a bad idea. The Moto Z is proof of this.
Smartwatches in general
Years go by and smartphones are still having a difficulty winning a larger audience. Despite their obvious progress (design, battery life, recharging, display…), they are still having troubles in appealing to many Android users. A lack of features is certainly at the root of this. Manufacturers should however not lose hope. The end of the tunnel is perhaps close. The time for connected objects and hyper-connectivity is coming soon, and smartwatches will have an important role to play.
What was your biggest disappointment for Android in 2016? What are you expecting from 2017? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.
The most bad news for me 2016 is the "better version" of the Samsung S5 Plus (kccat6 sm-g901f) not getting nougat.
I can't sleep any more since that came out.
I barely eat or drink.
I see my phone now as "antique" instead of technical wonder I used to be happy with.
I look angry at people.
I shouted at my boss.
Nahhhh!!
Kidding. But yes, it was disappointing news.
I have one year to go on contract with this phone so maybe CM14.1 I will flash and see if that makes me happy again 😆
Lol
You left off OnePlus and their string of bad quality and poor engineering.
my 2016-disappointment...onePLUS! for not updating the onePLUS-X.
Biggest Mistakes / Epic Fails of 2016 (for Me):
1. Google Pixel branded Smartphones sold locked into Verizon Wireless / unlocked for $650 (& up)
Biggest epic fail ever !! Why make your customers get locked into a contract, when you've been preaching unlocked for years? Why price your latest smartphones (at least) double what the Nexus models sell for? You just gave me (the customer) all the reasons to say "fuck you" and go buy a ZTE, Huawei, OnePlus, etc (big mistake)!
2. Google not pushing Android OS Nougat 7.0 / OS Marshmallow 6.0 onto devices from all manufacturers
It's long overdue that Google crack down on manufacturers to guarantee at least 2 OS updates for 2 years! It's almost 2017, there are devices still being sold with OS Marshmallow 6.0 out of the box (cut this crap out already!)
3. Nexus 7 2016 edition (predicted, speculated, but never released)
I still think there is a market for Tablets. I think 7" - 7 1/2" is a perfect size. So why wasn't a new Nexus 7 - or Pixel C 7" - released? Why ignore that market? (big mistake / epic fail!)
4. Pixel C equivalent to a Microsoft Surface All-In-One / Chromebook
Why sell the Pixel C as only a Tablet? Why not market it as an All-In-One on par with Microsoft Surface? Why isn't there a Pixel 17" Chromebook already? (Why is Google ignoring this market? big mistake / epic fail!)
And Samsung is "doing an Apple" , locking into their own eco-system. SO much for that freedom.
Regardless of the Note7 issue it was still the best android smartphone of 2016 with the S7Edge and S7 as well as the S7Active coming second then the GearS3 Frontier tops all smart watches Samsung is still android period nothing else comes close.
Nexus is dead🙁
Failure of both Android tablet and Android wear. Google's lack of interest in these hardware platforms has contributed to Android OEM's abandoning these hardware platforms.
It's funny how the article says smartwatches ( while displaying only a Samsung Tizen watch) are failing when both Tizen and Watch OS smartwatches are selling just fine. Pebble and Android wear are not.
My biggest disappointment was getting a Samsung Gear S3 watch and finding out it didn't really work with my non-Samsung phone. It looks like Samsung is responsible for the biggest disappointments of the year. Well done Samsung!
Gear S3 is a Tizen watch not an Android Wear device. If you're in Samsung's hardware ecosystem then you can maximize the devices in their ecosystem. Android is not Samsung so these differences makes sense.
You sound pretty clueless. Android Wear is useless Tizen takes a dump on Android Wear all day long.
