Bill Gates buys $500m hydrogen-powered yacht, or does he?

Although the founder of Microsoft is one of the richest people in the world, Bill Gates has never owned a yacht. This is reported to change soon, as the 64-year-old is now apparently investing in a mega-yacht. It is to be the first yacht to be powered by hydrogen.

As The Guardian reported this weekend, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is said to have bought the first luxury yacht with hydrogen propulsion. The 112-meter yacht has five decks with a wellness and fitness area, a beauty salon and a helicopter landing pad. The luxury equipment of the yacht called "Aqua" is nothing unusual, however.

What is special, however, is the propulsion. The yacht of the manufacturer "Sinot" is supposed to be the first of its kind with hydrogen propulsion. The fuel is to be stored in two tanks and generates electricity in combination with fuel cells. The luxury yacht, which will probably not be completed before 2024, can reach about 17 knots, i.e. equivalent to about 30 km/h.

112 metres of pure luxury: that is what the $500m yacht "Aqua" promises. / © Sinot

The yacht has a helicopter landing pad and a pool. / © Sinot

On the manufacturer's page, there are numerous glossy photos of the yacht, which is said to cost $500 million. A total of 31 crew members and 14 passengers therefore have space on the hydrogen steamer. Bill Gates makes no secret of his love for luxury yachts, but has never owned one.

However, since the 64-year-old is publicly committed to climate protection, this is not surprising. Hydrogen offers a potentially CO2-neutral mobility, which Gates is now willing to pay for in the form of its own yacht. Gates' assets are estimated at $120 billion. This makes him currently the second richest person in the world behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The BBC reports the story is fake news

Less than 24-hours after the original story was doing the rounds, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has now published a report that Bill Gates is actually not buying our hydrogen yacht. According to the public broadcaster, Sinot said it had "no business relationship" with Bill Gates. "Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates," a spokeswoman told the BBC.

We'll have to wait and see if Bill makes a comment on the story himself to know for sure if this is going to happen or not. Ether way, we can still enjoy those beautiful concept images.

What do you think of hydrogen-powered vehicles (and superyachts!)? Share your thoughts below the line.