Artificial intelligence is one of the key technologies of the 21st century, and development is proceeding at a rapid pace - often too fast for the world's states and government. Let's take a look at the current measures countries are taking to show how difficult it is to keep pace with AI technology.

Of course, we all know that a handful of companies on America's west coast are the biggest players in the future of AI. But many other countries are trying to get in on what promises to be an important market in the future, so let's take a look at what's going on in Europe and Asia.

A slow start in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recognized that her country needs to take matters into its own hand to keep up with AI development. Together with Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, she announced the plan: 3 billion euros (3.4 billion dollars) are to be allocated to artificial intelligence by 2025, and 100 AI professorships are to be created at universities to strengthen research. Merkel is hoping that German states and industry will make further investments in this area. Although 3 billion might sound like a lot at first, in comparison with the sums that big tech companies invest in research, it's not necessarily impressive for a country with so much economic power.

Merkel is quoted as saying: "Germany is not the world leader. Although perhaps this is true in some areas, it's not true in all". To play a major role in the development of the technology, she's hoping 'Made in Germany' will become a trademark in the field of AI. To try to get her plans off the ground, the German government is investing in the expansion of digital infrastructure and the further development of workers. If only Germany had come to this conclusion sooner...

Money isn't everything

But of course not everything can be solved with money, and that's the case in France. In an interview with Wired, President Macron announced investments of 1.5 billion euros (1.7 billion dollars) in AI research by 2022, which is a similarly low level as in Germany. Nevertheless, more and more companies and institutes are settling in and around Paris. Facebook, Google, Samsung, IBM and Fujitsu have in recent years made Paris their research capital in Europe. Microsoft opened its "School of AI" along the Seine.

Facebook is also researching artificial intelligence. / © TY Lim/Shutterstock

The fact that all these companies are settling in Paris isn't only due to government investments. There are other decisive factors as well. At Facebook, for example, many French employees hold leading positions in AI development, which was a deciding factor in Facebook's decision to invest in Paris. The French government was also early to jump on the AI bandwagon and gained somewhat of a head start in the field.

If you look at the global market, however, it's clear how small these investments actually are. McKinsey experts expect the global market to have a value of 130 billion dollars by 2025 - that means an annual increase of 25%. For the sake of comparison, China wants to earn 142 billion dollars through artificial intelligence per year by 2030.

States react slowly

These figures just go to show how difficult it is for states to keep up with industry. Even large companies are much more flexible in adapting to new technology, and they also have to take fewer things into account. Corporations like Google's parent company Alphabet are already imposing their own guidelines for AI research and development on themselves, while Germany is still considering who should occupy their planned 100 professorships. States are playing catch-up, to say the least.

The situation in China is quite different. Largely unnoticed by the Western public, Chinese tech companies have caught up enormously in the field of AI. They've moved closer to their competitors from America's west coast and have relegated Europeans to third place. Hardly anyone knows the fitness mirror developer iCarbonX yet, but they will soon. Other providers like Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent are already better known. And they're all in a race against each other and against their competitors across the globe: whoever sets the standard for artificial intelligence will also control the basis for the economy of tomorrow.

In China, the tech giant Alibaba is one of the big players in the field of artificial intelligence. Alibaba's chief data scientist Min Wanli stated that Chinese companies see an opportunity to take on a leading role in the world, despite the fact that the US is still the leader when it comes to research.