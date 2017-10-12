Black Friday 2017: Get ready for the best tech deals of the year

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get great deals on tech, and it's coming sooner than you think. We will update you on where the hottest sales can be found, from now until the big day on November 24, so be sure to check back regularly.

Black Friday 2017 Tech Deals

While the Black Friday deals haven't arrived just yet, we've gathered links to where they will be posted on all of the big four carriers' websites. Plus, here's a rundown of all their current promotions in case you want to start shopping early.

Sprint

Sprint already has some pre-Black Friday/Thanksgiving deals up on its website, which includes some of the hottest phones of the year. It's offering the iPhone 8 for $0 per month with the iPhone Forever lease plan, and 50 percent off both the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the Essential Phone.

AT&T

AT&T doesn't have it's Black Friday deals posted on its website just yet, but it promises that all will be revealed in November. Its current promotions include buy one get one free smartphones, $300 in credit when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy and a 32 GB iPad for just $99 when you buy an iPhone.

Verizon

Verizon's Black Friday deals page is still blank, but you can check out the current promotions here. Its enticing deals of the moment are $23.74 per month for an iPhone 7 Plus, $31.50 per month for a Galaxy S8 and Android tablets starting at $79.

T-Mobile

Last year, T-Mobile gave away free flagship smartphones for Black Friday. While there's no Black Friday deals page posted yet, the current deals are available here. Right now, there are promotions for $300 in bill credit when you buy an iPhone 8, 3 months of free service for your Apple Watch Series 3 and a free Samsung Galaxy smartphone when you buy a Note 8.

Smartphone manufacturers' deals

Black Friday deals aren't live on any of the major smartphone brands' websites yet. We will keep an eye out and inform you of any holiday promotions as they come about. There were great deals last year and we expect the same this year from all your favorite manufacturers, like Google, OnePlus, Samsung, Huawei, Sony, LG, Motorola, HTC and even Apple (just not from the Apple Store itself, of course).

Amazon Prime

For those of you who want a seamless, one-stop shopping experience, there's Amazon. I highly recommend investing in Amazon Prime membership for the early Black Friday notifications and benefits like two-day free shipping. Plus, you get video and music streaming access. It's only $10.99 per month.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee Amazon Prime membership is essential What do you think? 50 50 6 participants

Amazon Prime membership is essential for the highly prepared holiday gift shopper. / © AndroidPIT, Shutterstock

Quick links to Black Friday stores

US shops

UK shops

Here at AndroidPIT, we're getting into the Black Friday spirit ourselves. Head over to our AndroidPIT Deals Store to browse what we have on offer and take advantage of some of the best tech deals available on the web. There are smartphones, accessories and even giveaways.

Are you holding out for some great Black Friday 2017 deals, or can you simply not wait until then to get your hands on a 2017 flagship? Tell us in the comments, and don't forget to check back soon for updates on new deals!