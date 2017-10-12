Black Friday 2017: Get ready for the best tech deals of the year

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get great deals on tech, and it's coming sooner than you think. We will update you on where the hottest sales can be found, from now until the big day on November 24, so be sure to check back regularly.
Black Friday 2017 Tech Deals
While the Black Friday deals haven't arrived just yet, we've gathered links to where they will be posted on all of the big four carriers' websites. Plus, here's a rundown of all their current promotions in case you want to start shopping early.
Sprint
Sprint already has some pre-Black Friday/Thanksgiving deals up on its website, which includes some of the hottest phones of the year. It's offering the iPhone 8 for $0 per month with the iPhone Forever lease plan, and 50 percent off both the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the Essential Phone.
AT&T
AT&T doesn't have it's Black Friday deals posted on its website just yet, but it promises that all will be revealed in November. Its current promotions include buy one get one free smartphones, $300 in credit when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy and a 32 GB iPad for just $99 when you buy an iPhone.
Verizon
Verizon's Black Friday deals page is still blank, but you can check out the current promotions here. Its enticing deals of the moment are $23.74 per month for an iPhone 7 Plus, $31.50 per month for a Galaxy S8 and Android tablets starting at $79.
T-Mobile
Last year, T-Mobile gave away free flagship smartphones for Black Friday. While there's no Black Friday deals page posted yet, the current deals are available here. Right now, there are promotions for $300 in bill credit when you buy an iPhone 8, 3 months of free service for your Apple Watch Series 3 and a free Samsung Galaxy smartphone when you buy a Note 8.
Smartphone manufacturers' deals
Black Friday deals aren't live on any of the major smartphone brands' websites yet. We will keep an eye out and inform you of any holiday promotions as they come about. There were great deals last year and we expect the same this year from all your favorite manufacturers, like Google, OnePlus, Samsung, Huawei, Sony, LG, Motorola, HTC and even Apple (just not from the Apple Store itself, of course).
Amazon Prime
For those of you who want a seamless, one-stop shopping experience, there's Amazon. I highly recommend investing in Amazon Prime membership for the early Black Friday notifications and benefits like two-day free shipping. Plus, you get video and music streaming access. It's only $10.99 per month.
Quick links to Black Friday stores
US shops
UK shops
- Amazon
- John Lewis
- Currys
- Argos
- GAME
- ASDA
- Tesco direct and cyber Monday
- Ebuyer
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Mobile Phones Direct
- Carphone Warehouse
- Zavvi
- Debenhams
- MobileFun.co.uk
Here at AndroidPIT, we're getting into the Black Friday spirit ourselves. Head over to our AndroidPIT Deals Store to browse what we have on offer and take advantage of some of the best tech deals available on the web. There are smartphones, accessories and even giveaways.
Are you holding out for some great Black Friday 2017 deals, or can you simply not wait until then to get your hands on a 2017 flagship? Tell us in the comments, and don't forget to check back soon for updates on new deals!
19 comments
Tech=Phone to this website. I guess tablets are not relevant
Black Friday is a great day where you can find all sorts of deals for you on YouTube and see what other people get on Black Friday and $89 consul for $20 and that is pretty sweet you know and on so just hit up your local target Walmart King supers and everything so yeah Black Friday rocks
Let's all keep a lookout for the iPhone 6s on sale I think we could get a pretty good one and you can sell it to places like game night on Amazon and get up to twice as much is you paid for it
Thank you for sharing. Black Friday 2016, enjoy 50% off sitewide in AmoLink.
Thanks for sharing this list! The black Friday and Cyber Monday is the most awaited season for getting the best deals on the web.
Stay the hell away from Sony Xperia Z3, that's all I can say, lol.
Had the device and I hated it so much. Couldn't wait to get rid of it.
What was wrong with it?
No Galaxy S6 edge+ deals
Not yet ;)
It states that Bkack Friday is a few months away, wrong, how about 3 days away !!
I Like your write up Robert, its really comprehensive so i thought i'd add to the list of cool amazon black friday deals, check em out here www.amzn.to/1SVN8oU for those who care! Cheers
I'm definitely waiting to see what deals are available, last yr tho it was Motorola's cyber Monday deal that hooked me... £100 off new moto X was too good to pass..
Stupid
Sorry not you the Black Friday deals
Octa core note 4 is only available in selected countries, US is nit among them.
True.
Still offers in the U.S. totally outweigh offerings in other countries.
What's
Oneplus One 64GB as well as 16GB variants available on official site without invite. Black Friday deal but only till stocks last.
Only 1 UK deal?