This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
2 min read 31 Shares No comments

BlackBerry KEYOne Black Edition with more storage

Authored by: Steffen Herget

Keyboard enthusiasts among smartphone fans finally got something new with the release of the TCL-produced Blackberry KEYOne earlier this year. At IFA 2017, the manufacturer has unveiled the KEYOne in a Black Edition, which doesn’t just shine because of its all-black housing.

I only read this article because I was bored at work.
What do you think?
50
50
14519 participants

The Blackberry KEYOne Black Edition not only received exterior changes, but internal ones as well. Instead of 32 GB of internal storage, this keyboard smartphone now has 64 GB under the hood. Nonetheless, there’s still a microSD slot for expansion. Its RAM was also increased from 3 GB to 4GB. The Blackberry KEYOne’s remaining hardware remains unchanged in the Black Edition.

It will be released in the UK, Germany, France, Canada and a few other countries this quarter at a price of 649 EUR, with more countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America to follow later in the year. The US was notably missing from the list. The original version of the Blackberry KEYOne was released earlier this year at $549 and has retained much of its value; the price has not considerably dropped to date. Despite its very high cost, the KEYOne is very much beloved, and Blackberry has been able to sell just about one million units.

BlackBerry KEYone technical specifications

Dimensions: 149.3 x 72.5 x 9.4 mm
Weight: 180 g
Battery size: 3505 mAh
Screen size: 4.5 in
Screen: 1680 x 1080 pixels (433 ppi)
Front camera: 8 megapixels
Rear camera: 12 megapixels
Flashlight: Dual-LED
Android version: 7.1 - Nougat
RAM: 3 GB
Internal storage: 32 GB
Removable storage: microSD
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Number of cores: 8
Max. clock speed: 2 GHz
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2

 

Where to buy BlackBerry KEYone

Best price
eBay BlackBerry KEYone BBB100-1 LTE FACTORY UNLOCKED 12MP 3GB RAM 4.5" IPS 32GB New $549.97 $549.97 total Check Offer eBay NEW SEALED BlackBerry KEYone GSM Unlocked Phone LTE 32GB + 32GB - USA $579.98 $579.98 total Check Offer Newegg.com Blackberry KEYone Android Smartphone 3GB 32GB GSM Factory Unlocked $609.99 $609.99 total Check Offer eBay Blackberry KEYone Android Smartphone 3GB 32GB GSM Factory Unlocked $609.99 $609.99 total Check Offer eGlobal Central Blackberry KEYone 32GB Secure Smartphone SIM FREE/ UNLOCKED $629.00 $629.00 total Check Offer
Compare prices
31 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 31 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!