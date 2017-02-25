Blackberry KEYone hands on review: the physical keyboard that will never die

Though MWC officially kicks off on Monday, February 27, many of the biggest manufacturers are already getting a head start in presenting their newest devices prior to the event this weekend. This is the case for Blackberry as well, the long-standing manufacturer just dropped its latest smartphone, the KEYone, which was codenamed Mercury. Here are our first impressions of the Blackberry device with the trademark physical keyboard.

BlackBerry KEYone design and build quality

The KEYone is a phone created with hardcore fans of Blackberry in mind. While some previous smartphones like the DTEK 50 may have been disappointing, this isn't the case for the KEYone, which is the first smartphone of a new generation of handsets manufactured by TCL (a second should be launched this year). The new arrival has a clear mission: to please those who still like a physical keyboard. This market which has been abandoned by other manufacturers is nevertheless according to the brand still acclaimed by many users, including former BlackBerry users, who aim above all for productivity with their smartphone. The phone is therefore designed for professionals. The haptic feedback that a physical keyboard produces is impossible to achieve with a virtual one. There are some people who still swear by it.

The front of the KEYone / © AndroidPIT

In terms of design, the Priv-style slide-up format has been kicked to the curb, adopting instead a one-piece structure made up of a display and a QWERTY keyboard. Despite the physical presence of the latter, the device still manages to remain quite compact. It is smaller than many other contenders on the market, most of which opted for a 5.5-inch format (Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 3T…). Below the display, Blackberry has conserved the capacitative navigation buttons from Android.

A keyboard closeup. / © AndroidPIT

Despite the body being made out of aluminium and Blackberry promises good stability, the keyboard is constructed out of plastic and the back of the smartphone has received a soft-touch textured back. To stay with the times, Blackberry also decided to include a fingerprint scanner that has been integrated into the space bar of the keyboard on the front of the device.

The rubbery back of the KEYone. / © AndroidPIT

The keyboard, just like the one on the Priv, can also recognize gestures. This means that it does not only serve the purpose of typing, it can also be used as a trackpad. You can swipe your finger up and down, right and left in order to gain access to your home screen or launch various apps. Other functions include copy and paste, keyboard shortcuts using short or long press for each letter of the every letter on the keyboard, U for Uber and F for Facebook, for example, and double-tap to bring up the cursor. No extra home key was created, the space bar works both as a fingerprint scanner and the home button, in addition to the Android home button found on the phone as well.

In fact, even though the keyboard seems quite simple at first glance, it hides a wealth of features and is very comfortable to use with both hands.

Swipe navigation will be possible with the keyboard. / © AndroidPIT

The rest of the device is set up rather traditionally. The volume buttons are located on the right side with the Nano SIM card found above, while on the left you will find the power button. The USB Type-C and speakers are located on the bottom, with the headphone jack on the top (Blackberry decided to keep this feature, while other manufacturers are debating removing it completely).

USB Type-C and speakers on the bottom. / © AndroidPIT

Even if the build quality is on the whole is fairly serious, the rear coating is a bit of a surprise and gives a lower range feel than some competing flagships. It is also important to clarify that while BlackBerry deals with the design and promotion, it is TCL, a Chinese firm, which manufactures the smartphone. TCL is not a newcomer in the industry, the company has already made Alcatel smartphones.