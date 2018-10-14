Blind test: does the OnePlus 6 or Pocophone F1 take better pictures?

The competition is getting tougher and tougher in the world of flagship killers. The arrival of Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 has shaken up the mid-range market and even the now well-established brand OnePlus has to watch its back. But in terms of the camera results, which device is better, the OnePlus 6 or the new Pocophone? You’ll be the one telling us in our blind test of these two cameras!

Let’s start by saying that the Pocophone F1 still uses MIUI 9 (the last update with the September patches has been installed) and Android 8.1, while the OnePlus 6 already has the final version of Android 9.0 Pie and OxygenOS 9. Pocophone could therefore even further improve with upcoming software updates.

For this comparison, on both smartphones we used the stock camera app with factory settings and the photos were all taken in automatic mode. That’s the case for all the photos except the very first one, where we looked at the bokeh effect.

Two different ways of approaching the bokeh effect

In the first scene, we’ll be looking at photos taken with the smartphones’ respective portrait modes.

Pocophone allows you to adjust the intensity of the bokeh effect even after taking the picture. OnePlus saves a copy of the unblurred photo “for safety” and the photo with the bokeh isn’t adjustable. Keep in mind that the photo was taken in sunlight, so you can also partially evaluate the HDR capabilities and dynamic range of the two devices. Which of the two images is most impressive to you?

Dynamic range and color reproduction

In this second shot, taken in automatic mode with both smartphones, you can better see the smartphones’ different approaches to backlighting and HDR mode (which is active on both devices automatically). The first device captured less light on the face, but better preserved the real colors without burning the sky too much. The second device flattened the colors that tend more to gray, but better illuminated the subject.

I’m sure this scene will lead to diverging opinions!

The construction site

As the building under construction behind our office grows day by day, we continue to use the scene for our photo comparisons. In this case, the reproduction of details needs to be evaluated, so I invite you to enlarge the photos and take a closer look at them.

The Berlin TV tower

The Fernsehturm is certainly one of the most famous symbols of Berlin and is located on Alexanderplatz. The long sunsets behind the tower are famous in the German capital, so what better opportunity to try and capture an “emotional” image? This is perhaps the scene where the results of the two smartphones come closest together.

Close-up

Obviously, it’s not all about shots with panoramic view, so it’s a good idea to check the performance of the two smartphones indoors on a closer subject. This scene shows a vase of flowers in our office kitchen. It should give you a good idea how the two devices preserve details in different ways.

