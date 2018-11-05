Does Blizzard deserve Hell for Diablo Immortal?

Blizzard has just announced a new Diablo game and people are as mad as Hell. Diablo Immortal, revealed at the end of the Blizzcon 2018 keynote, will be a free-to-play MMO for smartphones. It's easy to see that long-term fans would be unhappy with such a big change, but is the backlash justified? The most exciting upcoming Android games we can't wait to play

Diablo is practically synonymous with the top-down hack/slash/loot action RPG. Kill, loot, level, repeat - the formula is fun and addictive. It's no wonder that every gaming platform is crowded with Diablo-like games of varying quality. But Diablo was the pioneer and remains a standard bearer for the genre. Expectations from the fanbase are high. Yet, as anyone familiar with online fan communities can attest, fans are very protective of the 'purity' of their favorite franchises, and the reaction to Diablo Immortal, already up for pre-registration on Google Play, has been unkind to say the least. Diablo Immortal's official trailers on YouTube are getting slammed with hundreds of thousands of dislikes and the Diablo subreddit is chock full of negative reactions and outrage. Perhaps the best illustration came from a Q&A session during BlizzCon itself:

If I was a Diablo fan hanging on the edge of my seat at Blizzcon, I would have been disappointed too. Even so, it's hard not to feel bad for the staff on stage who were tasked with announcing and defending the game in front of what Blizzard must have known would be a hostile audience. Why the hate? As well as the shock from diehard PC gamers who had pinned their hopes on a Diablo 4 announcement, another controversial point is the involvement of Netease, a Chinese company that makes its own mobile games, as well as facilitating the release of numerous Blizzard games to China. It's a common accusation that Diablo Immortal is a reskin of Netease's free to play mobile MMORPG Crusaders of Light. Crusaders of Light Mobile games and smartphone capabilities have come a long way, but of course graphical capabilities will always lag behind a high spec PC or console. The other cause for concern has to do with monetization...many mobile games and mobile MMORPGs in particular, use a free-to-play model supported by microtransactions. To incentivize players to fork over their cash, games are often designed to be addictive at first, but then become frustrating or repetitive at a certain point - unless the player pays for advancement. And what you pay for may be completely random or useless, thanks to the trend of gambling-style reward systems. Watch the cinematic trailer for Diablo Immortal below (read the comment section at your own risk):