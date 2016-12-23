Bluboo Dual: a dual-camera smartphone - $109.99 flash sale

What’s currently available on the market for dual-camera phones – for example, the LG G5 and the Huawei P9 – costs a few hundred dollars. Not so with the Bluboo Dual, which also offers two cameras on the back. It's available for the flash sale price of only $109.99 from December 23 to December 31. Pick up the Bluboo Dual for the bargain price of only $109.99 in this flash sale . Read on to find out more about this Bluboo Android smartphone.

Special depth of field effects can also be created by the hardware in real time. The user simply taps on the desired objects or persons in the viewfinder in order to direct the focus to that area, while the rest of the image is blurred by the software. For night photos, there’s a dual LED flash on the back of the smartphone. The front camera snaps 8 MP pictures and is optimized with higher brightness and beauty effects, especially for selfies. A variety of additional features are also available – for example, you can make skin appear more natural or highlight a particular facial feature.

The Bluboo Dual's cameras function similar to that of the P9, whose main camera is supported by a second sensor. The main camera has a wide-angle, a F2.0 aperture, a resolution of 13 MP, autofocus and an IMX-135 sensor from Sony. The additional 2 MP secondary camera is responsible for the depth of field, and when both sensors are used in combination, allows for bitingly sharp images.

Dual-camera smartphones are gaining popularity, with the most well-known ones being the LG G5 and the Huawei P9. Having two cameras on the back certainly has its advantages – with the LG G5, for example, you can switch between two different lenses with different specifications; on the Huawei P9, both are used in tandem and allow special blurring effects, among other features.

The elegant metal unibody housing is made of an aluminum alloy which also happens to be used in aviation. The 5.5-inch display by Sharp has a Full-HD resolution of 1,080 x 1,920 pixels. The screen supports multi-touch with up to 10 fingers, and can also be operated with gloves and wet fingers.

Also found inside is a 1.5-GHz Mediatek processor powered by a MTK6737T quad-core chip. This is sustained by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. To expand the storage capacity, a microSD card with a capacity of up to 256 GB can be inserted into the corresponding slot. In terms of security, the mobile phone can be secured biometrically - there is a fingerprint scanner on the back. The fingerprints of up to five users can be read, and the response time is quite quick at 0.1 seconds. Another useful feature: the Bluboo Dual detects stored prints, so even if the fingers are a little skewed, the smartphone won't have any difficulty recognizing them.

The Bluboo Dual is available in three different colors. / © Bluboo

As far as battery life is concerned, a 3,000 mAh battery ensures that the Bluboo Dual does not run out of steam too quickly, especially if the owner uses the dual cameras avidly. Other technical specifications of this inexpensive phone include Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and WiFi (802.11a/b/g/n). Bluboo chose to integrate Android 6.0 Marshmallow as the phone's operating system.

As mentioned earlier in the article, you can get the Bluboo Dual for the inexpensive price of $109.99, though a flash sale between December 23 and 31, though supplies are limited. You can get the Bluboo Dual from many different licensed shops, including GearBest, Everbuying and Tomtop, though availability for each shop may depend on your country.

You can also go to the Bluboo Dual product page to find out more about the phone

What do you think of the Bluboo Dual? Is this a smartphone you might consider purchasing, especially when looking at the great price to quality ratio?