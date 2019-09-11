The BMW Concept 4 was the sexy surprise of the Frankfurt Motor Show

BMW is, of course, present at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Bavarian manufacturer took the opportunity to reveal a small surprise by unveiling its Concept 4 for the first time to the public. This model should serve as inspiration for the future 4 Series but also for the i4, BMW's future 100 percent electric sedan.

And let's face it, the concept car presented today by the German manufacturer is beautiful. With its giant nose at the front, it is difficult not to recognize the origin of the vehicle. However, given the size of that front bumper and grille, it is possible that not everyone likes the design. Either way, I love it!

The grille is simply huge / © AndroidPIT

BMW explained that they were inspired by the old 328 and 3.0 CSi, and we can only notice that the company has taken liberties with this front grille. According to the words of Oliver Zipse, the head of the BMW Group, it should prefigure the design of the next i4, which should be launched in 2021. The same goes for the lightness of the car. Enough to hope for a nice final result and to perpetuate the tradition.

The rear is more consensual but aggressive enough for a coupe / © AndroidPIT

Unfortunately, BMW remained very mysterious on the technical side of this concept. The same goes for the interior layout of the car, which was completely inaccessible. So, certainly it's quite usual for a concept car but BMW could have gone further to impress visitors.