BMW presents an intelligent solution to its diesel ban problem
Modern hybrid vehicles are capable of bridging at least 50 kilometres without emissions and purely electrically. This capability, combined with a kind of geofencing control using GPS and navigation maps, could in future be used in BMW hybrid vehicles as a solution for cities threatened by diesel driving bans.
For smart home applications and even no-fly zones for drones, there is already the option of carrying out certain actions via geofencing technology. Modern drones such as DJI's can no longer fly in no-fly zones around airports or government buildings, but simply "get stuck" at the border or even land automatically in front of it. With smart homes, you can use geofenching, for example, to activate the lighting in the house or even switch on the heating.
BMW Development Director, Klaus Fröhlich, brings this idea of intelligent activation to the electric motors in hybrid cars into play at the Los Angeles Motor Show. In some German cities with diesel driving bans, BMW is even testing this form of automatic electric operation.
The extent to which the feature can be transferred to current BMW hybrid cars via software updates, or whether this feature will only be implemented in future BMW models, is still unclear.
What do you think about geofencing in hybrid cars? Could it work?
Source: Reuters
My standing prediction is that millions of pushy human drivers (regardless of power source) will never share roads with (for insurance liability reasons) millions of robot granny drivers obsessively respecting speed limits, stopping on yellow, and not pushing through left turn signals. Geo-fencing seems like the obvious way for inner-cities to completely ban human drivers and restrict passenger as well as large transit and freight vehicles to conforming robots. (Humans will be happy enough to share suburban and rural highways with predictable, awake and sober, giant bus and 18 wheeler robots.) It should be possible to develop dual use "hybrid" fully-autonomous and human controlled passenger cars, and in robot-only cities any driving by a human will be very heavily fined as "distracting" the robot commander.