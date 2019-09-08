Braun Audio launches high-end speakers with Google Assistant

Braun's audio division made its comeback at Ithe FA 2019. There are three new smart speakers, which also have an assistant integrated, but these are not supposed to be classic smart speakers. Behind the products is Pure Audio.

Braun has not built any audio equipment for a good 28 years. When you hear the name today, you think more of electric razors. But Pure Audio in the UK has licensed the brand from Braun's parent company Procter & Gamble to return the audio equipment market. Unlike back in the day, there are no record players here, only loudspeakers.

The LE01 is the largest and most expensive of the three speakers / © Braun Audio

The three LE01, LE02 and LE03 models are based on the design of the LE 1 loudspeaker from 1959. The new loudspeakers are also housed in an aluminum housing. At the IFA, Pure emphasized that the devices should be as durable as possible, as is a trade mark of Braun products.

All models can be used in portrait or landscape. For this purpose, various optional stands are available for the table or the floor, as well as wall brackets. The two larger models also have an Ethernet connection. Otherwise, they connect via Wi-Fi.

Inside is an ARM processor, the digital signal processing channel was specially developed for the new speakers. According to Pure, the sound is tuned by hand. Pure uses neodymium magnets, aluminum diaphragms and passive bass drivers. That's supposed to make for some powerful bass. Low-profile woofers are also built-in.

The LE 1 from 1959 is the inspiration for Braun Audio's new products / © Braun Audio

The Balanced Mode Radiators are interesting, which provide 180-degree sound radiation. This makes the sound audible everywhere, regardless of your point of view. For stereo sound, you can pair two of these speakers. At IFA in Berlin, we were able to get a first impression of the LE01's sound and it is clear that they sound powerful. On the other hand, in a noisy exhibition hall, it is not easy to judge how these speakers would sound in your living room at home.

Google Assistant can be deactivated mechanically

Braun audio speakers should be hi-fi speakers, not smart speakers. Nevertheless, they have integrated Google Assistant. Chromecast support is also on board. What's interesting is the privacy button on the speakers. This deactivates the microphones mechanically so that the assistant can no longer listen. The upper right corner shows that the microphones are deactivated and the illuminated button comes out of the case to indicate the setting from a distance.

How to do it: "Ok Google" and deactivate the Google Assistant

The loudspeakers are designed for a neutral sound. They are set up via an app that is available for Android and iOS. There is also an equalizer if you want to adjust the sound to your individual taste.

The loudspeakers will be available in black and white from October. The LE01 costs €1,199, and the LE02 €799. The LE03 is available for €379.