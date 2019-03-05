Busuu, the world’s largest community for language learning, has announced updates to its web and mobile app that brings artificial intelligence to your studies. The new AI is designed to allow for faster and more effective language learning.

Starting today, learners using busuu’s AI-powered Vocabulary Trainer will might it significantly easier to learn and retain vocabulary in their target language. The new Vocabulary Trainer uses machine learning algorithms to assess and optimize for each individual learner’s needs and reinforces vocabulary into the long-term memory.

It uses a decay metric and intelligent spaced repetition, to ensure that a learner reviews vocabulary at the optimal times for long-term memorization. The more a learner uses the Vocabulary Trainer, the more tailored to their individual learning it becomes.

Build your vocabulary with artificial intelligence. / © Busuu

Bernhard Niesner, CEO and Co-Founder, busuu, said: “When it comes to mastering another language, forgetting vocabulary is one of the biggest obstacles learners across the globe face. That’s why we decided to supercharge our Vocabulary Trainer with AI – to provide a smarter way for learners to progress in their target language. We’ve compared our algorithms to those used by other language learning apps, and we’re confident that we’ve built one of the most powerful AI-enhanced review features in the industry.”

The Vocabulary Trainer feature is available in all 12 of busuu’s language courses including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, Arabic, and Japanese. It uses a mixture of exercise types that are designed to aid vocabulary learning and help create long-term memories.

“We foresee a future where one-size fits all language training solutions are consigned to the dustbin of history. Busuu adapts in real time to learners as their skills develop, making the learning experience completely tailored for each individual,” said Kirsten Campbell-Howes, Head of Education, busuu. “We’ve taken firm strides towards implementing AI-powered technologies across our product, and have an exciting roadmap planned for the coming eighteen months.”

Busuu provides courses on web and mobile to more than 90 million learners worldwide. One of its more unique features is that through its community, learners can connect with native speakers and get instant feedback on their speaking and writing exercises.

Do you use busuu or another language learning app? Tell us about your experience.