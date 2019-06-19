Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 review: great British sound at an affordable price

For more than 50 years now, Cambridge Audio has been making high-quality British Hi-Fi equipment, speakers and home audio solutions. Now, the same London-based engineers behind the brand’s impressive Edge series have had a go at some true wireless earbuds. Here's our full review.

Rating

Good ✓ Great British sound

✓ Incredible battery life

✓ Premium build-quality

✓ Qualcomm aptX technology

✓ Affordable price tag Bad ✕ No active noise-canceling

✕ No companion app

Premium feel, clean design The design of the Melomania 1 is typically Cambridge Audio. Clean. Understated. Almost minimalist at times. The 5.8mm drivers in these are made from graphene, making them lightweight (4.6g each) yet strong. There’s IPX5 certification to protect them from sweat and the occasional downpour. The buds themselves stick out a little more than, say, the Earin M-2 and they are about as bulky as the Samsung Galaxy Buds. There is some bulge, but it is reasonable. / © AndroidPIT The carry/charging case, however, feels very premium. The charging poles make contact with the earbuds directly through the tips themselves, so there are no ugly metal connections on show when the headphones are out of the case. The buds snap into their beds magnetically. It’s a strong connection that feels reassuringly expensive. The same is true of the lid. It’s got a certain snap to it that you just don’t get from other charging cases in this price range. You know how a luxury car door has that expensive sound and feel to it when you shut it? That’s what the Melomania 1 charging case is like. The charging case has a particularly premium feel to it. / © AndroidPIT Each earbud features a clickable button at the end, molded to form the brand’s logo - itself a throwback to dials on some of its early audio equipment - which is used for controls. A single press on the right earbud is your play and pause toggle. A double press on the right skips to the next track, and to the previous track on the left. A long press adjusts the volume up (right) and down. You can press either once to accept an incoming phone call or use a long press to reject it. Accessing your smartphone’s digital voice assistant is done by pausing, then double tapping either side. The controls are not touch operated, they are real, clicking buttons. / © AndroidPIT Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides wireless connectivity at up to 30 meters and improved battery efficiency. Inside the box you’ll get a selection of different sized silicone and memory foam tips and a short USB cable for charging.

Balanced sound for music manics The sound delivered by the Melomania 1 is high quality and in line with the company’s vision for great British sound. The philosophy here is music the way the artist intended it to be heard, with nothing added, and nothing taken away. As a result, the sound is very balanced. There’s more emphasis on rich mids than booming bass. The small holes are for Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture technology. / © AndroidPIT Cambridge Audio has worked closely with Qualcomm to integrate the American giant’s aptX technology. Qualcomm aptX is an advanced compression tool that means you can beam higher quality sound via Bluetooth than you can with SPC or AAC. I tested the Melomania 1 with my Google Pixel 3a using aptX and with an iPhone XS which only supports AAC. The Qualcomm tech does make a noticeable difference. Call quality is helped by Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture (cVc) noise-canceling technology. It ensures outside noise is effectively filtered out so that you can hear the person on the other end of the phone easily. It works fine, although I’m not a fan of making calls with Bluetooth headsets in general. There is no noise-canceling on these for music playback. Getting the right tips for you on these is absolutely essential. / © AndroidPIT One thing I cannot stress enough is how important ensuring you have the right tips fitted for these headphones is to sound quality. I was disappointed with the sound the first time I popped them in my ears. I’d just taken them out of the box, paired them quickly and gone with the silicone tips that were shipped on the earbuds. Switching to the memory foam for a tighter seal not only improved noise-cancellation but opened up the sound. The difference was tenfold. A snug fit is more crucial to the sound of the Melomania 1 than on any other pair of in-ear headphones I’ve tried before.

How does 45 hours of battery sound? The battery life on the Melomania 1 is, without doubt, one of the highlights of the headphones. The charging case comes with a 700 mAH battery in it, which can hold four full chargers of the earbuds. Combined with another 9 hours of charge in the headphones themselves, you’re looking at a total of 45 hours of music playback from 100% to zero. Colorful protective silicone cases are sold separately. / © AndroidPIT For comparison’s sake, that’s more than twice the battery life of Apple’s AirPods (24 hours) and three times more than Nokia’s True Wireless headphones. Part of the reason for this lengthy autonomy is down to that Qualcomm aptX technology. It’s extremely energy efficient. During my testing, the 45-hour claim stands up to scrutiny. It’s not often I find myself artificially draining the battery by leaving the headphones playing on my desk while I work to check manufacturer battery life claims.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 technical specifications