Can you install the Super Mario Run APK for Android yet?

Super Mario Run is the newest mobile game from Nintendo. On December 15 it was finally possible to download the game on iOS, but Super Mario Run is not yet officially available for Android. However, many APK files are already circulating on the net. Are they safe? Should you install them? Let's take a look.

Where can you download the Super Mario Run APK for Android?

Many Android users are searching for an APK file of Super Mario Run. This is not surprising since there is a lot of buzz surrounding this new game. It also boasts a first place ranking in the App Store, the application store of iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, just a day after its release.

Searching for a game APK brings back recent memories of Pokémon GO. The game was launched in a few countries at the start but users from other countries could install it with the APK file. Nothing is simpler than installing an APK file. If you are an AndroidPIT reader, an APK is nothing new for you. To explain for others, an APK is a file format containing the entire application on Android. You can install this file without going through Google Play or being connected to the internet. Read our APK tutorial here.

All the APK files you can find at the moment have viruses or malware

Unfortunately, at this time, there is no trustworthy APK file for Super Mario Run on Android. All the APK files that you can find at the moment contain viruses and malware. So do not download and install these APKs under any circumstances.